Adaay Of Scarlett a Phoenix Stakes possible at the Curragh on Sunday

Hugo Palmer’s juvenile has finished second in three consecutive Group 2 contests but the Cheshire-based trainer is considering stepping the son of Mehmas up to Group 1 level in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

A length second to Man’s Best Friend at Goodwood, he could reoppose against that same rival this weekend with Aidan O’Brien having him amongst six entries for the six-furlong Group 1.

Palmer said on Racing TV: “He’s been second in three of them [Group 2s] which is extremely frustrating.

“He’s got some of the best form around, but so far it hasn’t quite been good enough.

“We’ve booked the ferry and are planning to go. I think Phoenix and if not Gimcrack.

“There’s a race at Kentucky Downs as well which could be a possibility.

“The Phoenix we won a few years ago with Ebro River, he was fourth in the Richmond – he’d run less well in all of those Group 2s.

“The race just fell apart. This horse might be better than that but it could be a tougher race.”