Adaay Of Scarlett a Phoenix Stakes possible at the Curragh on Sunday

Adaay Of Scarlett could quickly back up from his second in the Markel Richmond Stakes by running in Ireland on Sunday.
Hugo Palmer’s juvenile has finished second in three consecutive Group 2 contests but the Cheshire-based trainer is considering stepping the son of Mehmas up to Group 1 level in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
A length second to Man’s Best Friend at Goodwood, he could reoppose against that same rival this weekend with Aidan O’Brien having him amongst six entries for the six-furlong Group 1.
Palmer said on Racing TV: “He’s been second in three of them [Group 2s] which is extremely frustrating.
“He’s got some of the best form around, but so far it hasn’t quite been good enough.
“We’ve booked the ferry and are planning to go. I think Phoenix and if not Gimcrack.
“There’s a race at Kentucky Downs as well which could be a possibility.
“The Phoenix we won a few years ago with Ebro River, he was fourth in the Richmond – he’d run less well in all of those Group 2s.
“The race just fell apart. This horse might be better than that but it could be a tougher race.”
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