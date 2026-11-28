Last year’s Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle runner-up had been on course to make his first start over fences in the Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury.

However, with quick ground ruling him out of the Grade Two on Friday, it left Henderson weighing up either a trip to Carlisle over two miles, or stepping him up in trip to an extended two miles five furlongs at Ffos Las on the same day.

With the prospect of more rain hitting the Welsh venue, it has seen the Seven Barrows master opt to send the My Dream Boat gelding to Cumbria for the Army Benevolent Fund Supporting Elderly Care ‘Chasing Excellence’ Novices’ Chase.

And the race will see the Gordon and Su Hall-owned gelding face an intriguing clash with Sinatra, who he defeated on his debut over both hurdles, and for Henderson, at Newbury last year.

Henderson said: “Act Of Innocence is going to Carlisle on Sunday. I would have loved to have been here, but it is too quick for him. I thought about Ffos Las over two miles and five and a half furlongs, but if they got the rain it could get very soft. We have decided that Carlisle is the right place. I know it is two miles, but it is a stiff track.

“He won around Newbury over two miles, and he won the Sidney Banks over two and a half after that at Huntingdon, and that is a flat as a pancake.

“We have met Sinatra before, but everything has been one hundred percent with him.”

Chief rival, Sinatra already has a win over fences to his name after making a winning debut over the larger obstacles at Ffos Las.

However, his trainer Dan Skelton believes they are very much the underdog in the three runner field, which is completed by Upon Tweed, from the Nicky Richards yard.

Skelton said: “Welcome to chasing Act Of Innocence. The two owners know each other very well. It is going to be intriguing.

“He had a higher rating over hurdles than us, so I think they have that over us, and I think it is going to be hard for us to give him a penalty, but I’m not going to back out.

“I think it is a help having that bit of experience over fences, but at the same time he was the higher rated horse over hurdles, and you have to be respectful of that full stop.

“I think we have got them to beat, not the other way around.”