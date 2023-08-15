Jean-Claude Rouget's Ace Impact is firmly on the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe trail after a decisive victory in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.
The son of Cracksman remains unbeaten after backing up his Prix du Jockey Club success over the same 10-furlong trip, his pacemaker Cambronne doing his job well out in front under Ioritz Mendizabal.
Ace Impact sat second last throughout under Cristian Demuro, after racing keenly in the early stages, and had to make up a serious amount of ground in the straight, but the 2/7 favourite finished well to win by a length.
Al Riffa finished second at 9/2 for Joseph O'Brien, with Birr Castle third for Andre Fabre.
Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 7/2 for the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe in October.
