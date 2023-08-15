Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jean-Claude Roget - set for a good day
Jean-Claude Rouget: Trains Ace Impact

Ace Impact on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe trail after Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano

By Sporting Life
15:31 · TUE August 15, 2023

Jean-Claude Rouget's Ace Impact is firmly on the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe trail after a decisive victory in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

The son of Cracksman remains unbeaten after backing up his Prix du Jockey Club success over the same 10-furlong trip, his pacemaker Cambronne doing his job well out in front under Ioritz Mendizabal.

Ace Impact sat second last throughout under Cristian Demuro, after racing keenly in the early stages, and had to make up a serious amount of ground in the straight, but the 2/7 favourite finished well to win by a length.

Al Riffa finished second at 9/2 for Joseph O'Brien, with Birr Castle third for Andre Fabre.

Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 7/2 for the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe in October.

Ace Impact is BACK! The Arc favourite makes it five unbeaten with Deauville victory!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING