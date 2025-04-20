Absurde won the BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton

Daddy Long Legs took second, ahead of Our Champ who held off Knickerbockerglory for third whose stablemate She's A Saint was fifth.

The Mullins pair went into the last together but Absurde posted by far the better leap of the pair and had any amount up his sleeve as he was pushed out to score by four and a quarter lengths.

Our Champ was still in front heading into the home straight but only on sufferance with Absurde, stablemate Daddy Long Legs and the driven Knickerbockerglory - trained by Dan Skelton - just in behind.

Spirit d'Aunou was beating a retreat when falling at the third last, badly hampering Hansard who appeared to be travelling much sweeter than of late. There were no such problems for Cobden who moved easily through the field on Absurde.

Held-up in rear by Haddy Cobden as Our Champ, last year's winner, and Spirit d'Aunou cut out the early running.

Mullins saddled the top four in the weights for the two mile handicap but County Hurdle and Ebor winner - and Melbourne Cup fifth - Absurde was the clear pick and sent off the 9/4 favourite.

Cobden told Sky Sports Racing: "He's had a tendency to be keen in the past but they went nice and fast early so I didn't have any problems there. Settled well, jumped brilliantly. I thought Harry Skelton would take me into the race so followed him everywhere, winged the third last and it was just a case of keeping a leg each side in the straight.

"Ruby [Walsh], [David] Casey and Willie [Mullins] actually said just have one go at the last and when you're on a horse with so much class it makes it so much easier."

Andrew Heffernan, representing the owners, said: "He's such a special horse. He's taken us all over the world and he's never not shown up, especially on the big days, and today was really special.

Heffernan went on to say that another trip to Australia for the Melbourne Cup may be on the cards for Absurde.

Speaking from Fairyhouse, Mullins said: "I just saw the end of the race.

"It looked good, Absurde looked very good and Nico [de Boinville] looked to be going very well on Daddy Long Legs."

Skelton shaken not stirred

Skelton struck back in the title race in the very next contest when Shakeyatailfeather (5/2 favourite), a winner at Cheltenham on Thursday ran out a game winner of the BetGoodwin Top UK Online Bookie Handicap Chase, defeating Siam Park by a short-head.

Jockey Harry Skelton said: "She didn't want to go to the first, belted the first and halfway round she decided she wanted to go so we were alright.

"She was game in the finish, that's all that mattered.

"Well done to Plumpton, brilliant ground, good prize money, we nicked one today and will be back tomorrow."

On the title race, he added: "It's getting tight. We know what we're taking on but we'll keep fighting. Super proud of everyone to be honest, it's not over so we'll keep chipping away."

Brother Dan added: "When I was saddling up she was absolutely rank in season and I thought 'great timing' but fair play to her she's very tough.

"If she's in season at least it means she'll come out of season but I don't know yet [if she'll run again]. She's more than played her part.

"I was very proud of Knickerbockerglory ran brilliantly in the big hurdle and She's A Saint just found everything happening a little too quick but ran on really well. I didn't really have perfect Plumpton horses for that race so it was always going to be a little bit difficult.

"I'm not giving up. If we go and get kicked around the park on Saturday [final day of the season at Sandown] because we haven't got the team then so be it, we'll have led every day until the last day of the season."