Abandoned Wednesday meetings rescheduled and early start on Thursday

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed the move after the Met Office issued a red 'extreme heat' warning for parts of the Midlands, southern England and Wales from 9am on Wednesday through to midnight on Thursday.

Three of the affected courses fell within the red warning zone and while Ffos Las sat just outside, it required travel through the high-risk zone to get there.

The BHA say it will continue to liaise with racecourses hosting fixtures in amber warning zones this week to consider any further mitigations that might be needed.

The Thursday meetings at Newmarket and Nottingham, which both sit within an amber weather warning, will now start earlier.

Nottingham will begin at 10:30 with the last race taking place at 13:00.

Newmarket’s fixture will start at 10:45 with the final race at 13:15. The two-mile Dereham Handicap will be rescheduled for the following day.

Three of the four abandoned meetings from Wednesday have also been rescheduled.

The fixture at Ffos Las will now take place on the afternoon of Monday 29 June, with Kempton Park rescheduled for Monday evening. Entries for these fixtures will close at midday on Tuesday 23 June.



The meeting at Salisbury will now take place on the afternoon of Tuesday 30 June, with entries closing at midday on Wednesday 24 June.