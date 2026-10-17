A round-up of the rest of the action on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.
Vegas hits the jackpot
Less than half-a-length covered the first three home in the Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes on a thrilling start to proceedings at Ascot with Night In Vegas (5/2) emerging on top from Arapaho Gold and Satellite Of Love.
The winner has been a real money spinner for connections, landing two valuable sales races, and deserves credit for winning against the run of the race.
Favourite Arapaho Gold and Satellite Of Love were front rank throughout with the former going on at halfway, putting a number of his rivals in trouble. He couldn't shake of Satellite Of Love though and there was little to separate the pair entering the final furlong.
Night In Vegas, who had raced in rear, latched onto their tails and just as it looked as though the terrier-like Arapaho Gold had done enough, Night In Vegas made one last lunge for the line, winning by a nose and a head.
Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: “My heart is not great. I was literally standing at the top up there with Becky Dunlop and said I think we are beat, but she said wait for the photo, and I have to say, when it came through, I made a right noise and a bit of a herbert of myself.
“I thought he had beaten us, but fair play to them. It was a tough race. It should be a Group race, but I understand why it is not. I get the politics of it, but it is as good as a Group race.
“I honestly thought we were beat. I think they set off very fast and he just got behind a wall of horses that weren’t as good as him, but luckily he is like a little motorbike that can zip in and out.
"He has run eight times. He has won six, been third in the Richmond and fifth in the Coventry. As you can see he hasn’t got the greatest feet and we probably didn’t have him in the greatest condition in the middle of the summer when the ground was so firm. That really told on him, and I don’t think that was his best form, but he is just improving.
“I did say when we got here I hoped he still had a song to sing our Elvis, but he still does. He has been incredible. What a horse. He has been a wonder horse to train. He is going to have a nice holiday, and so will I. We dream of all sorts of things.”
Jockey Charlie Bishop never doubted Night In Vegas, saying: "I was relieved. I had a lovely run through but the first two just got away from me a little bit.
"I told connections beforehand I was planning to be patient on him but I didn't imagine the second and third getting away from me. I thought for a second I wasn't going to get them back but this horse's will to win is incredible. Today he had to go in the stalls at halfway and he doesn't do anything bad but he just popped up with his front feet and missed the break half a length so I had to sit where I landed and it was smooth enough, then I thought they'd got away from me and then inside the last half a furlong I knew he'd get them.
"His head was down as far as he could get it, he doesn't like getting beat. This horse is an absolute warrior. I'd have been very upset if I'd got beat."
Michael Dods said of the gallant runner-up: "We're delighted but disappointed. We thought we'd ride him differently today and were more positive. Everything went right. We got past the one that we were following by the side of us and we just got caught on the line.
"I don't mind finishing second but I'd rather be beaten three lengths."
Clive Cox was happy with the performance of Satellite Of Love, saying: “We are thrilled with him and there are no excuses whatsoever. He has run an absolute blinder. He has been consistent all season. He has brought the Two-Year-Old Trophy form from Redcar here. Previously from the Doncaster race with the winner, although we were better off at the weights today, the stiff six furlongs showed it was within reach.
“I think we have run admirably and creditably. We have lost nothing in defeat. I think this is a Group race in all but name. I would be pleased to think, amongst many other horses that will be looking towards the Commonwealth Cup next year, if this horse keeps improving there is no reason he can’t be on the list.
“He deserves a break now as he has done really well and we are proud of him.”
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