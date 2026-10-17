A round-up of the rest of the action on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

Vegas hits the jackpot

Less than half-a-length covered the first three home in the Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes on a thrilling start to proceedings at Ascot with Night In Vegas (5/2) emerging on top from Arapaho Gold and Satellite Of Love.

The winner has been a real money spinner for connections, landing two valuable sales races, and deserves credit for winning against the run of the race.

Favourite Arapaho Gold and Satellite Of Love were front rank throughout with the former going on at halfway, putting a number of his rivals in trouble. He couldn't shake of Satellite Of Love though and there was little to separate the pair entering the final furlong.

Night In Vegas, who had raced in rear, latched onto their tails and just as it looked as though the terrier-like Arapaho Gold had done enough, Night In Vegas made one last lunge for the line, winning by a nose and a head.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: “My heart is not great. I was literally standing at the top up there with Becky Dunlop and said I think we are beat, but she said wait for the photo, and I have to say, when it came through, I made a right noise and a bit of a herbert of myself.

“I thought he had beaten us, but fair play to them. It was a tough race. It should be a Group race, but I understand why it is not. I get the politics of it, but it is as good as a Group race.

“I honestly thought we were beat. I think they set off very fast and he just got behind a wall of horses that weren’t as good as him, but luckily he is like a little motorbike that can zip in and out.

"He has run eight times. He has won six, been third in the Richmond and fifth in the Coventry. As you can see he hasn’t got the greatest feet and we probably didn’t have him in the greatest condition in the middle of the summer when the ground was so firm. That really told on him, and I don’t think that was his best form, but he is just improving.

“I did say when we got here I hoped he still had a song to sing our Elvis, but he still does. He has been incredible. What a horse. He has been a wonder horse to train. He is going to have a nice holiday, and so will I. We dream of all sorts of things.”