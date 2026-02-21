A review, results and free video replays of the rest of the action from Kempton Park

Game, set and match

Hold The Serve continued his progression after firing an ace at his rivals to make it a hat-trick of wins for the campaign in the Ladbrokes ‘New Horse Racing Bet Builder’ Handicap Hurdle Race at Kempton Park.

The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old made it three wins from as many starts since undergoing a wind operation following his defeat on his rules debut under Cheltenham when seeing out the two miles five furlong trip best of them all.

Racing just off the pace for much of the race the 15/8 moved up alongside eventual runner-up Royal Infantry on jumping the second last in the hands of Sean Bowen, who passed the 200 winner mark for the campaign on Friday.

And although jumping the last big it failed to halt the momentum of the Jukebox Jury gelding who passed the post with three and a half lengths in hand to set up a trip to Aintree in April.

Murphy said: “He is three from three since having the wind operation. He was a little bit ring rusty from three out to two out with it being his first time in a handicap, but that didn’t surprise me. I thought he had a nice mark and he is a horse that will go to Aintree now.

“He has had a good season, but hopefully he is not done with quite yet. He will go over either two and a half or three miles at Aintree. The flat track there will suit him well.

“Hopefully he will be a horse to keep on the right side moving forward as he will be a lovely chaser. He could be a graded novice chaser if he continues going in the right direction.

“He stays well, he relaxes well and his jumping his very good so I’m looking forward to next season.”