A review of the rest of action from day one of Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting.

Charlton runner bounces back in nursery Big Song made plenty of noise ahead of a potential date in the sales ring after returning to winning ways in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap. The Harry Charlton-trained son of Earthlight left his defeat at Thirsk last time out on his first start over a mile when staying on well over the same trip under Kieran Shoemark to add to his previous success at Epsom Downs. It looked as though early leader Gold Dawn had slipped the field after taking a wide path away from the remainder of the field, but the 9-1 chance gradually wore down his advantage before going on to score by three and a quarter lengths.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Mohammed Jaber, said: “I couldn’t see him slip at Thirsk, but I was saying before the race I remember many times I slipped on a bend and told a trainer, and owner, that I had slipped on a bend and never got going again after that. “I watched this horse a dozen times and I couldn’t see any slip, but if the jockey said he slipped I believed him and it gave him some reason why he didn’t run on up the straight. “Luckily, he has come back out and he looks more like the horse we thought he was after winning at Epsom. He has proved today he has seen the mile out well, which was a bit of a question mark. On this ground I thought he would get it. “He is in the horses in training sale at the moment, but I’ve got to have a chat with the owner after this to see whether we stay in it or come out.”

Haggas juvenile impresses in the opener William Haggas is yet to really show his hand with his two-year-old team, but Maltese Cross appeared a juvenile with a bright future following a battling win in the Hunters Prestige British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket. After finishing second on his debut down at Ascot 19 days ago, the son of Sea The Stars went one better when battling back after being headed late on to clinch victory in the mile prize under Tom Marquand. Charting a path close to the running rail the 13-8 shot moved on into the lead approaching the two furlong pole, where he was swiftly joined by 5-6 favourite Del Maro and William Buick. However, despite being passed inside the final furlong Maltese Cross rallied back in the closing strides before prevailing by a head.

Haggas said: “I like the way he stayed on up the hill. He didn’t have a hard race there (at Ascot) and he only gave him one (tap) close to the line to put the race to bed. Tom was quite complementary. “We think he is a nice prospect. I think he has got a lot of furnishing and maturing to do and hopefully he will be a nice horse for next year. It was a nice performance. "I don’t know the strength of the opposition and time will tell if it was a good race or not, but as far as the horse is concerned that was perfect for me.” And looking to next year Haggas believes the George Waud-owned colt will get better the further he goes. He added: "He wants a mile and a half really. I’m never too keen to run them too far at two. "I don’t know whether he will run again this year and I don’t think he needs to. He will have learnt a lot from that and he liked the ground. We will try and aim him at a race in the spring."

Consistent Leopard gains well-deserved success Arabian Leopard signed off her season in style when putting her assured stamina to good use to register a second win at the Rowley Mile this year in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Since winning at the track in May the David Simcock-trained daughter of Ghaiyyath has reached the frame in four of her five subsequent runs, with her only blip coming when finishing down the field in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. Although having a number of horses in front of her at the half-way point in the six furlong prize once angled out by Sean Levey the 4-1 chance readily picked up before getting up close to the line to defeat favourite Lady Roxby by a neck.