A Plus Tard, Envoi Allen and Ferny Hollow could all be in Grade One action for Cheveley Park Stud at Leopardstown over the festive period – but Allaho is likely to miss out.

Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard will be a hot favourite to make it back-to-back wins in the Savills Chase on December 28, following his scintillating comeback in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month. The previous afternoon his stablemate Envoi Allen could drop back in trip for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase after coming up short behind Allaho in the John Durkan at Punchestown, finishing a lacklustre sixth. Both Envoi Allen and Allaho are also entered for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton, but Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson has ruled out running either in the Boxing Day showpiece. He said: “We were delighted to win the John Durkan with Allaho. He had the form, having won the Ryanair at Cheltenham last season, and he was very gritty on the day.

“I think he probably needs a break after that. Maybe he’ll have a run in February and then go on to Cheltenham, or maybe he’ll go straight to Cheltenham and then Aintree after that. “We look at Allaho as a horse that will hopefully be around for another three or four years, so we’re not that fussed about running him too much.” Envoi Allen headed the market against Allaho in John Durkan, and Thompson admits he might never fulfil the huge potential he showed earlier in his career. “Envoi Allen was disappointing, but maybe that’s his form over two and a half (miles). He’s still a very good horse, but potentially the talking horse is not quite what people thought he might be,” he added. “We’re thinking he’s going to come back in trip on the 27th, as long as he’s good form.”