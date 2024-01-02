A Plus Tard could heading into retirement after Savills flop

Henry De Bromhead’s charge looked a pale imitation of the horse who had won the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup as he trailed home last of six behind Galopin Des Champs, beaten 81 lengths by the winner.

Richard Thompson, of his owners Cheveley Park Stud, wants to speak to managing director Chris Richardson before making a final decision but told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He turned ten yesterday and having spoken to Henry and Rachael (Blackmore) about the performance, which was pretty lacklustre, we’re just considering what to do.

“They don’t want to run him in the short-term and I want to speak to Chris Richardson when he gets back from holiday and make a decision from there. At the moment we won’t be running him in the short-term and it feels like he might have done his time but we won’t make that decision finally yet.

“He’s a marvellous horse having won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and it was a shame to see him labouring last week with no zest at all and that was difficult to watch. We wouldn’t want to watch that again.”