‘A great moment’ – Kingston Hill set Roger Varian on road to Classic summit

“When you are young and getting going, those big horses help shape your profile and help attract new owners, so he was great. The story was great and winning the oldest Classic as our first Classic, it was a great moment.”

“He was going to Doncaster as a class horse and favourite, but he hadn’t run for some time. We thought he should win and when you are thinking that, it makes you a bit nervous.

“It was obviously a big occasion for us and I remember feeling he was the class horse in the race. He was second in the Derby that year behind Australia and fourth in the Eclipse, and the Leger was his first run after the Eclipse. We had him declared for the Voltigeur at York, but we didn’t run him as it was very fast ground.

Varian said: “I was only three or four seasons into my training career and to win a Classic, whatever was going to happen afterwards, you would always be a Classic-winning trainer and it is something no one can ever take away from you.

However, his position at the head of the market – and long layoff having skipped the Great Voltigeur on account of firm ground at York – meant there was some trepidation in the air as Varian watched the strapping grey write his name in the Town Moor record books.

Of course, the son of Mastercraftsman had already come close when second in the Derby earlier in the season and his excellent CV meant he arrived at Doncaster as favourite for the world’s oldest Classic in September 2014.

Varian was already a Group One winner at this point having taken over from Michael Jarvis three years before, but Kingston Hill secured his membership to racing’s most exclusive club of Classic-winning handlers.

Roger Varian is now one of Newmarket’s biggest trainers. But 10 years ago the journey was only just beginning as Kingston Hill gave him a first Classic triumph when storming to St Leger glory.

'He was a great horse'

Not only was Kingston Hill’s victory a significant feather in Varian’s cap, it was also a major moment for owner Paul Smith, someone who had shown plenty of support in the fledgling days of Varian’s training career.

The duo had watched Kingston Hill lead the Derby inside the final quarter-mile before ultimately giving way to Australia – a result that was bittersweet with Aidan O’Brien’s colt sporting the colours of Paul’s father and Coolmore partner Derrick Smith.

The angst of that Epsom near-miss was somewhat washed away by the delight of simply saddling a horse capable of figuring in the Premier Classic – a contrast to the emotions felt almost 20 years later when King Of Steel filled the same spot on the Surrey Downs.

“I don’t think the occasion was lost on me, it (Doncaster) was a great day,” continued Varian.

“It was great to win it for Paul Smith, who had horses with Michael Jarvis previously and supported me when I took over. We had become very close to Paul and his family, so it was great to win it for Paul. We were over the Derby by the time the St Leger came around, and it’s funny as I was caught up in the celebrations a little bit at Epsom as Australia had won in Paul’s father’s colours and Paul was second in his colours.

“At the time you are young and think ‘what could have been’, but equally you are delighted to have had a runner in the Derby who nearly won. I think when King Of Steel was second last year, you are more ‘oh god’. When you are younger I guess you don’t feel the disappointment as much as you do when you have been at it a little while."

It should perhaps not have come as a surprise South Yorkshire was the scene of Kingston Hill’s finest hour, having announced himself as a Group One performer the previous season in the Racing Post Trophy.

His class and versatility was evident throughout the 2014 season as he took part in Classic events at a mile, 12 furlongs and a mile and three-quarters, but the one thing Kingston Hill relished most of all was cut in the ground, something which was missing at Doncaster.

Despite taking him to places he could only imagine only a few years prior, Varian cannot help but wonder now and again what might have been if soft ground had appeared in the going description for just one of his many top-level assignments that year.

“He was a great horse and he won the Racing Post Trophy at two,” added Varian.

“He didn’t have things go his way as a three-year-old, he loved cut in the ground and the slowest ground he ever ran on was good ground.

“I think in a different year he may have won another of those good races and in the Derby, yes he was beaten by Australia, but they were a good way clear of the rest.

“Its all ifs and buts, but he was a big horse and he went on to be fourth in the Arc behind Treve after winning the St Leger. He was very good and very good to us, and we will never forget the day he won the St Leger.”

Doncaster has continued to be a happy hunting ground for Varian and he added to his St Leger tally in 2022 as Eldar Eldarov became his second British Classic winner.

Cut from a slightly different cloth to Kingston Hill, he gave just a glimpse of his potential during his brief juvenile career.

However, he thrived at three, scoring at Royal Ascot before dashing up the Doncaster straight in the hands of David Egan for another special moment in the final Classic of the season.

“Eldar Eldarov had a different profile, he was a slow burner who only ran once at two,” explained Varian.

“But when he won that Nottingham maiden at two, he was very impressive and looked to stay well and I just thought then he could go on to be a Leger horse.

“He did well as a three-year-old and won the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. He wasn’t quite sharp enough in the Grand Prix de Paris when fourth, but from that moment we targeted the Leger and he was trained for the race.

“I know he wasn’t favourite for the race, but he was one of the fancied runners and it was great to win it again, it was another very special day.”