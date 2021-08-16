Having narrowly missed out on being a first Group One winner for trainer Ado McGuinness in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month, the son of Hot Streak went one place better on Arc day – sparking jubilant scenes in the ParisLongchamp winner’s enclosure.

A Case Of You arrived back to his home on the outskirts of Dublin on Tuesday morning – and provided he pleases connections when returning to full work, he looks set to head for Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

McGuinness said: “We had a great night on Sunday. That’s what life’s all about really.

“The horse came off the truck this morning and we’re very happy – he’s 100 per cent. He’s a great horse to grub – he’s never left a nut at all. He’ll go out for a roll and a pick of grass now.

“He’ll get a few nice, easy days to freshen up and then we’re going to prepare him for Del Mar, so long as there are no mishaps or anything.

“We’ll make an entry for Hong Kong as well, just in case there’s a hiccup going to America.

“The Turf Sprint is five-and-a-half (furlongs) and it’s a bit tight, but if he had a nice draw I think it would make a big difference and I think this lad would come from anywhere.”