A Boy Named Susie wins Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh | Commanche Brave latest

"We threw him into the deep end in all his races and he came out in credit from all of them, it was nice to give him an easier day and get a bit of confidence.

It won't be long until A Boy Named Susie is stepping back up to Group 1 company as O'Brien told Racing TV.

Dropped to Group 3 company by Donnacha O'Brien, A Boy Named Susie faced only three rivals in the 10 furlong contest and wasn't hard pressed to win by five lengths as the 1/7 favourite under Oisin Murphy.

A Boy Named Susie has been highly tried this season, finishing third to Derby winner Christmas Day in the Ballysax Stakes, fourth in the French Derby won by Constitution River and second to the same rival in the Eclipse Stakes.

"It was lovely and will bring him forward fitness-wise towards the autumn. Oisin was thrilled with him, said he gave him an incredible feel and thinks he's improving the whole time. He looked bigger and stronger today than he did a few months ago.

"I'd like to bring him back for the Irish Champion Stakes. Oisin says he has a big turn of foot that might suit Leopardstown but we'll have to see what turns up, if Constitution River is going to turn up there then maybe we change plans but that's where I'd like to bring him.

"He's also in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Champions Day in England, he has plenty of pace and I wouldn't be afraid to go a straight mile with him eventually.

"He's in everything, he's in the Cox Plate, he's not in the Breeders' Cup but he will be. I could drop him back to a mile but I wouldn't be against going a mile and a half in America; he's loads of options and I think he's a horse who will travel.

O'Brien also had an update on his July Cup winner Commanche Brave, saying: "He's in good form.

"We're training him for either Haydock [Betfair Sprint Cup] or here; quick ground is very important to him so that time of year the weather will probably play a hand in where we go. If we got quick ground in both places, I'd be tempted to come here for the five furlongs. He's got a lot of pace."

O'Brien's brother, Joseph, was on the scoresheet with Zarak Pasha (6/4) earlier on the card.

Zarak Pasha put the experience of his debut fourth at Galway to good use in the Velo 'Official Coffee At The Curragh' Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden over nine furlongs.

Winning rider Dylan Browne McMonagle said: "He's an improving horse, he was very solid the last day in Galway.

"Today, up a furlong, big track, suited him well. I was drawn wide, got a nice position, I was happy to follow Wayne [Lordan] and use him as a target. I quickened good but when he got to the front, he was having a little look. He's a nice horse and he's improving.

"I did have to use a little bit of gas early to get across but he's a nice horse and he should progress."