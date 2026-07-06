A Boy Named Susie to stick at 10 furlongs or a mile following Coral-Eclipse effort

Three-year-old A Boy Named Susie went into the Group 1 contest at Sandown following highly respectable efforts behind Christmas Day in the Ballysax Stakes and Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club, and O'Brien is keen to avoid bumping into the latter again having finished a respectable distance (three lengths on this occasion) adrift of his father Aidan's latest Classic-winning colt.

The Cox Plate is now on the radar for A Boy Named Susie, with a possible step up to a mile and a half unlikely to be in the offing on the back of Saturday's performance.

The trainer, who considers Constitution River a "proper top-notcher", was proud of his horse's effort and said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "That's how we'd hoped he would run, if we didn't expect him to run that well, we wouldn't have shown up there. But he did everything right, Oisin (Murphy) gave him a lovely ride and the race went perfectly to the plan.

"He showed up big-time and he ran very well, he probably just bumped into a proper top-notcher. We were not displeased by any means.

"I think the one thing we came away with is that we don't really think he's a mile and a half horse. Having watched the race after a few times, you could even consider dropping back to a mile with him, he was the last one off the bridle and he travelled very strong throughout. So, I don't think we'll be going up to 12 (furlongs) at any stage.

"We're definitely looking at the Cox Plate as a potential target and he could run somewhere in between, but he has plenty of options, we could go a lot of places.

"It (Cox Plate) is a big-money race, it's very prestigious and, realistically, you're probably not going to run into a Constitution River. We'd like to win a big one with him and it doesn't get much bigger than that. It's at Flemington this year which will suit him very well, it's 10 furlongs, should be right up the street. I think he's the right kind of horse for it, so why not have a go?"