A Boy Named Susie set for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park

He finished third behind Derby winner Christmas Day in the Ballysax Stakes in April before running a fine fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] at Chantilly.

Despite tackling that stamina test at two, A Boy Named Susie's two runs in his Classic season have also been at around that distance.

A Boy Named Susie spent much of his juvenile season banging his head against runners from Ballydoyle but signed off with a second over 10 furlongs in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

A Boy Named Susie also holds an entry in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby but O'Brien is inclined to wait before stepping the son of Starspangledbanner up in distance.



His trainer spoke to the Nick Luck Daily podcast on Thursday, saying: "It's looking like he's going to go to the Eclipse, that's what I have in my head at the moment.

"We left him in the Irish Derby just in case you change your mind but I'd say it's probably a 75% chance he goes to the Eclipse."

When asked if the news that Ombudsman would miss the race influenced his decision, O'Brien replied: "Probably a bit; I mean, I was leaning that way anyway and Ombudsman sounded like he was unlikely to ever go and when it was confirmed, obviously it makes it a bit easier."

A Boy Named Susie's ability to stay further is on O'Brien's mind as he explained: "I think it's within his range [12 furlongs] but there's not much stamina in his pedigree, it's a Montjeu mare but all the other damside is very fast. Starspangledbanner, they can stay but whether they stay a mile and a half, I'm not sure. He works like a fast horse.

"He's maybe lacking a little bit of tactical pace at the minute which I think will get better as he gets older but throughout the race he's able to quicken and he doesn't run like a slow horse. He can be a little bit of a funny ride, if you put him into gear it can be hard to get him out of it so we have to ride him quiet for the first few furlongs otherwise he can run a little bit keen.

"I think a smaller field makes things easier for him, easier for the jockeys, and he's still a bit of a baby. He's a big, tall, immature horse and I think of all of that will start to come together as he gets older. I think he's going to be better again next year and we think he's a Group 1 horse."

A Boy Named Susie is 16/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Coral-Eclipse.