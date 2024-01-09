8/1 market leaders as 40 entered in the Betfair Hurdle

The sponsors go 8/1 the field after 40 horses were entered for next month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.
Nicky Henderson leads the way with six potential runners including Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle winner Iberico Lord, owned by J.P McManus.
Impose Toi, also J.P McManus owned, finished runner up in the Betfair Exchange Trophy to stablemate Luccia, both of whom hold entries in the 2024 renewal of the Betfair Hurdle. Henderson’s entries are completed by Under Control, First Street and Doddiethegreat. Doddiethegreat has been beaten only once by Go Dante who also holds an entry for the Olly Murphy team.
Entries for the 2024 Betfair Hurdle, won last year by Aucunrisque for trainer Chris Gordon and jockey Nick Scholfield, includes four Irish raiders. Willie Mullins has entered Alvaniy, Ocastle des Mottes and Onlyamatteroftime while Paul Nolan may be represented by Conyers Hill.
The Neil King trained Lookaway, a close second in the Grade 1 Coral Challow Hurdle at Newbury behind Captain Teague, could return to the track seeking to go one better on Betfair Super Saturday. King commented on his stable star: “We have the three options for him now following his huge run in the Challow Hurdle, we either go to Cheltenham Trials Day, back to Newbury for the Betfair Hurdle or the Sidney Banks Hurdle at Huntingdon.
"I thought Trials Day would come too soon after the Challow but he has come out of the race so well, I don’t think he had as hard a race as we anticipated, he is in great form. We will review entries and ground conditions and make a decision as to where we go next but the Betfair Hurdle is very much an option.”
Other notable entries include course and distance winner Hansard, trained by Gary Moore, one of two potential runners for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate who also have entered the Fergal O’Brien trained Kamsinas.
Fehily commented on the two entries: “The plan at the moment remains for them both to run, as long as everything stays okay between now and then. Hansard won the Gerry Feilden on his second to last start and I think the track suits him, so the Betfair Hurdle is very much the aim for him. Kamsinas won a Grade 2 at Haydock, he was beaten in a Grade 1 last time out, but I think this race could just suit the likes of him as well. He is a novice and is hopefully still improving.”
Also engaged are the winner of the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle, Rubaud, one of two entries for Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls who also has Blueking d’Oroux entered. Third in the Gerry Feilden and previous course and distance winner, Brentford Hope, holds an entry for local young trainer Harry Derham. Third in the Betfair Exchange Trophy, Altobelli, beaten only 1½ lengths by Luccia, is an interesting contender for Harry Fry.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: “It’s a cracking list of entries and that’s reflected in the market at 8/1 the field.”
“Last month’s ‘Betfair Exchange Trophy’, which was won by Luccia, could hold the key to this race with eight of the nine runners entered here. The winner looked a different proposition at Ascot, and she would be considerably shorter if taking up this engagement. While, Onlyamatteroftime, Impose Toi and Altobelli will all be in the mix.”
“Rubaud, would also be an interesting contender having disappointed in this race last season as a novice but rated 19lbs more in this renewal.”
The Betfair Hurdle - Sponsors Odds: 8/1 Go Dante, Impose Toi, Lookaway, Luccia, 10/1 , Brentford Hope, Iberico Lord, Nemean Lion, Ocastle des Mottes, 12/1 Altobelli, Blueking d'Oroux, Kamsinas, Onlyamatteroftime, Rare Edition, Rubaud, Under Control, 14/1 Doddiethegreat, Spirit d'Aunou, 16/1 Calico, Knickerbockerglory, Donnacha, Hansard, Metier, Tellherthename, 20/1 Asta La Pasta, First Street, Jilaijone, Josh The Boss, Moveit Like Minnie, 25/1 Alvaniy, Aurigny Mill, Conyers Hill, Faivoir, Ito Ditto, L'Eau du Sud, Norman Fletcher, Our Champ, Punctuation, Salsada, 40/1 Kaleb, 50/1 Yorksea
