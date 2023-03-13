There was a remarkable ending to proceedings at Limerick on Sunday when 66-year-old Liam Burke rode the winner of the bumper.

Burke – who last tasted victory aboard Take Beating in June 1988 – partnered Teuchters Glory to victory in the Good Luck To All Irish Runners In Cheltenham (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race. No stranger to big-race success having saddled Thyne Again to achieve Grade One glory as a trainer, Burke has also won the Thyestes Chase with My Murphy and Galway Plate with Sir Frederick as a handler. However, it has been a long 34-year wait to add to his previous 17 victories under rules in the saddle. Burke – who is the father of top professional rider Jonathan Burke and will now head to Cheltenham to support his son at the Festival – believes this will go down as one of his greatest achievements within racing.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!