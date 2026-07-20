2027 King George to be run for £2.5million as Ascot reveal financial results

The 2027 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be run for a British record prize-fund of £2.5million.

Ascot announced the news on the Monday of race week for this year’s renewal as they unveiled their financial results for the 12 months ending December 2025. Turnover increased by 4.8% to a record £118.6 million, driven by strong performances across hospitality, retail catering, admissions and sponsorship. Gross profit also rose in line with the increase in turnover, driven by a strong financial return from Royal Ascot. Profit before tax increased by £2.1 million, while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) rose by £2.3 million (14.2%), including a £1.2 million business rates refund following a successful appeal against a rateable valuation. Racecourse attendance also grew strongly, with 532,956 racegoers attending Ascot's fixtures in 2025, a 3.7% increase on the 513,869 recorded in 2024.