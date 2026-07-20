2027 King George to be run for £2.5million as Ascot reveal financial results

The 2027 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be run for a British record prize-fund of £2.5million.
Ascot announced the news on the Monday of race week for this year’s renewal as they unveiled their financial results for the 12 months ending December 2025.
Turnover increased by 4.8% to a record £118.6 million, driven by strong performances across hospitality, retail catering, admissions and sponsorship.
Gross profit also rose in line with the increase in turnover, driven by a strong financial return from Royal Ascot. Profit before tax increased by £2.1 million, while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) rose by £2.3 million (14.2%), including a £1.2 million business rates refund following a successful appeal against a rateable valuation.
Racecourse attendance also grew strongly, with 532,956 racegoers attending Ascot's fixtures in 2025, a 3.7% increase on the 513,869 recorded in 2024.
Felicity Barnard, Chief Executive Officer at Ascot Racecourse, said: “Sustainable growth, both domestically and through our international relationships and partnerships, is fundamental to our long-term success. It allows us to invest in our site, enhance the customer experience and continue to strengthen our racing product.
“We were delighted to welcome over 286,000 guests to Royal Ascot in 2025 and saw attendances increasing again this summer for the third consecutive year. This continued growth reflects our focus on strengthening the Ascot brand and listening closely to what our guests value most."
Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs, added: “In a week where the significant prize money boost to this year’s King George has resulted in two of the best horses in Japan and France being set to run as well as Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, and eight Group One winners in total, we are delighted to confirm further significant momentum for Britain’s premier all-aged race with £2.5 million on offer next year.
“In a fiercely competitive international market, it is crucial that Britain’s flagship midsummer races are appealing to connections of the world’s best horses. The Elite Races Scheme, backed by the Levy Board and BHA in 2026, has played an important part in this venture as we continue to work with our racecourse colleagues at the Jockey Club, Goodwood and York to promote the midsummer highlights of British racing, namely the July Cup, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Sussex Stakes and the International Stakes.
“Our whole programme is important to us, of course, as demonstrated by 52% of our races this year being run for more than 2025, and a full prize money announcement for 2027 will be made in December.”
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