2026 Juddmonte International to be worth record £1.5million

York Racecourse has announced a double boost for the Juddmonte International with both the prize money and a linked international bonus being significantly increased for 2026.
The flagship Group 1 race in the York calendar will be the richest race ever staged on the Knavesmire worth £1.5 million to connections when it is run on Wednesday 19 August 2026, the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2026.
The 20% boost of £250,000 is a sign of the ongoing commitment of the York Race Committee and Juddmonte to support high quality action. It also reflects the support of The Horserace Betting Levy Board and World Pool.
Further recognition for the race comes from the Japan Racing Association (JRA), who have increased the bonus for any horse who wins both the Juddmonte International and Japan Cup to $5m (up from $3m). Moreover, in a new initiative, the JRA will also now offer a $2m bonus for any European placed horses in the Juddmonte International who win the Japan Cup The victor in Tokyo this season, Calandagan, had finished second in the Juddmonte of 2024; whilst Japanese based Danon Decile contended in both races in 2025.
These JRA bonuses sit alongside established international incentives for the Juddmonte International winner for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the US and Cox Plate in Australia showing as a prime example of the sort of global competition that the elite level of the sport can offer.
York will continue its partnership approach to recruiting international runners alongside Ascot, Goodwood and The Jockey Club.
The Juddmonte International was ranked Longines World’s Best Race in 2024 and 2020 and attracted another stellar line up in 2025 including Ombudsman (Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner), Delcroix (Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes), Danon Decile (Sheema Classic and Japanese Derby) and Daryz (Arc). This leading mile and a quarter contest has an illustrious history dating back to 1972 and has been generously supported since 1989 by Juddmonte, to become one of the leading races in the world.
The prize money increase was announced at the 254th Gimcrack Dinner, where York Chairman Bridget Guerin said, “We are delighted to confirm that the Juddmonte International at £1.5m in 2026 will be the richest race ever staged at York. This reflects our ambition to continue to attract the very best horses to the Knavesmire and is only possible through our valued and much appreciated partnerships with Juddmonte, Sky Bet, HBLB and World Pool.
"As the Longines World’s Best Race in 2020 and 2024 we continue to be conscious of ensuring the race remains attractive and competitive across global flat racing. The timing of our race on 19 August, working alongside Ascot, Goodwood and The Jockey Club, will hopefully mean that connections can plan to race their best horses in the UK in our high summer.
"York’s first instinct is to invest in prize money, we will confirm our plans for the 2026 season , before the Dante Festival in May.”
