2026 Juddmonte International to be worth record £1.5million

The flagship Group 1 race in the York calendar will be the richest race ever staged on the Knavesmire worth £1.5 million to connections when it is run on Wednesday 19 August 2026, the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2026.

The 20% boost of £250,000 is a sign of the ongoing commitment of the York Race Committee and Juddmonte to support high quality action. It also reflects the support of The Horserace Betting Levy Board and World Pool.

Further recognition for the race comes from the Japan Racing Association (JRA), who have increased the bonus for any horse who wins both the Juddmonte International and Japan Cup to $5m (up from $3m). Moreover, in a new initiative, the JRA will also now offer a $2m bonus for any European placed horses in the Juddmonte International who win the Japan Cup The victor in Tokyo this season, Calandagan, had finished second in the Juddmonte of 2024; whilst Japanese based Danon Decile contended in both races in 2025.

These JRA bonuses sit alongside established international incentives for the Juddmonte International winner for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the US and Cox Plate in Australia showing as a prime example of the sort of global competition that the elite level of the sport can offer.