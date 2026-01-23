2026 Cheltenham Festival tips: Dark horses for the novice hurdles

It is 27 years since the A.P. McCoy-ridden Hors La Loi trounced Joe Mac by 17 lengths in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and, while another French import Binocular came close nine years later, no four-year-old has managed to replicate the Martin Pipe-trained gelding since. Ironically, the latter was denied by the same owner’s Captain Cee Bee, which was the last time J.P. McManus plundered the Festival opener.

A trio from the same age group have been entered in the 2026 version, including PROACTIF who sports the famous green and gold silks. Similar to Hors La Loi and Binocular, the Masked Marvel gelding began his career across the English Channel winning the prestigious Prix Finot at Auteuil in September when handled by Daniela Mele (same source as Majborough and State Man among others).

The two miles two event has kickstarted the careers of many high-class National Hunt horses over the years. Grade 1 winners L’Ami Serge (3rd in 2013), Min (4th in 2014), Protektorat (2nd in 2018), Ptit Zig (9th in 2012) and Saint Roi (3rd in 2018) all made their racecourse debuts in the same contest. A six-length victor, he was snapped up immediately afterwards and, along with the runner-up (Apolon De Charnie), joined Willie Mullins.

Following a four-month break, Proactif made a successful start to life at Closutton when beating stablemate and compatriot Macho Man (also entered in the Supreme) by nearly three lengths at Fairyhouse last week. Always to the fore, he jumped slickly and responded generously when tackled briefly after the last.

With the same owner currently responsible for the ante-post favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, namely Narciso Has, it is not beyond the realms of possibility he will take on the older horses receiving a healthy ten pounds allowance. Unless the legendary owner opens his wallet once again, Davy Crockett would appear to be his only prime candidate for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle otherwise, and that unbeaten son of Camelot hasn’t been seen since September. Currently priced at 33/1, those odds will contract substantially once the Non Runner No Bet concessions become available.