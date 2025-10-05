2025 Arc de Triomphe report and reaction: Daryz wins for Francis Graffard

"As I said to Princess Zahra when we planned to go to York, we're not going to win but we will gain a lot of experience and I think the decision to go to York helped us win today. It is special, very special."

"We had a perfect trip around, everything worked according to plan and then the spirit of the horse at the end....it worked and it was just fantastic to watch and I'm so happy.

There were five and a half lengths back to the rest of the field, Sosie (16/1) taking third spot, with 40/1 outsider Giavellotto running on for fourth and Byzantine Dream (11/2) first home of the Japan-based trio in fifth.

O'Brien's Betfred Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner was always well placed from stall one and hit the front soon after the turn into the home straight. The market leader stuck to her task and went down on her sword under Christophe Soumillon, but Mickael Barzalona's mount showed guts to match his class in a terrific final-furlong battle, getting the better of the argument by a head.

Daryz (12/1), unraced as a two-year-old, was having just his second start at the highest level, having failed to run his race in the Juddmonte International at York in August but, after getting back on track with a narrow defeat in his prep race, the three-year-old colt knuckled down bravely in the driving rain to overhaul 9/4 favourite Minnie Hauk, who was bidding to give Aidan O'Brien a Group 1 treble on the day.

Barzalona said on Sky Sports Racing: "When he went to York it was a very messy race, he came back a lot stronger from that race. He improved a lot and today he was very relaxed throughout the race.

"He picked up very well.

"Last time (in the trial), to be honest I felt I could have won the race. But it gave him more experience against decent horses.

"This is a race you hope to win and one you've been watching since being very young. And in these colours as well, it is a big privilege for me to be part of the Aga Khan team and I just try to do my best every day. We work all year to be competitive in these kind of races."

Reaction from beaten connections

O'Brien said on Sky Sports Racing: "She ran a great race, what can you say she ran really well.

"It was the first time for the filly to meet the older horses. She broke well, she's a quick thinker and she had a lovely position."

Soumillon said: "She was very relaxed, I could change position on the downhill and stay two-deep, coming on the bridle in the straight.

"She's a big galloper and she took the front so easily. When I feel Mickael coming in the last 200 (metres) I kept a little for the end and we go together, but his horse had a strong dash and he also loves the ground. He catches me on the line but my feeling is she ran a great race today."

Part-owner Michael Tabor said of Minnie Hauk on ITV Racing: "Seconditus is a terrible disease, that's all I can say.

"I'm very proud of Minnie Hauk. She's run a blinder, I thought she'd won. Of course you've got the two winning posts and she was in front for the first but that's not the one that counts.

"We're here to fight for another day. I'm sure she's got a great future and I'm looking forward to seeing her run many more times."

Marco Botti, trainer of Giavellotto said: "I'm vert pleased, I thought he ran a big race. In the first part of the race I thought we were in trouble, he just took his time to find his feet. As we'd been saying, he needs quicker ground than it is today but as always he ran strongly to the line.

"A good performance, he showed how classy he is. I hope we still have him in good shape for Hong Kong and that will be the next target."

Bookies relieved as locals hit back

Bookmakers were left relieved after Sunday's big race given the popularity of runner-up Minnie Hauk.

Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "Minnie Hauk proved very popular in the build-up to this year's renewal. The results prior to the race in France were very punter-friendly, so Daryz getting his head in front was certainly welcome."

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "Diamond Necklace and Asfoora had already justified favouritism and Puerto Rico was also pretty popular so we really needed to get Minnie Hauk beaten as we had a bit of a one-horse book.

"It didn't look too good when the Oaks heroine was in front in the closing stages, but the French-trained winner saved the day for the books and we're counting our blessings."

Where did my horse finish in the Arc?

1st DARYZ

2nd Minnie Hauk

3rd Sosie

4th Giavellotto

5th Byzantine Dream

6th Arrow Eagle

7th Kalpana

8th Leffard

9th Quisisana

10th Hotazhell

11th Aventure

12th White Birch

13th Gezora

14th Croix Du Nord

15th Cualificar

16th Alohi Alii

17th Los Angeles