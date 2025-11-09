2024 winner Il Ridoto to fly the flag for Paul Nicholls in Paddy Power Gold Cup

No horse has managed to register successive wins in the Premier Handicap since Bradbury Star, trained by the late Josh Gifford, won the race in 1993 before following up in 1994.

The eight-year-old, who is currently the 4/1 joint-favourite with the race sponsors, is likely to be the only runner in the race for Nicholls with his other entrant, and recent William Hill Old Roan Chase winner Hitman, likely to head elsewhere.

And having finished a solid second on his re-appearance at Chepstow last month Nicholls is positive about his chances of going one better in the defence of his crown in the two and a half miles test.

Nicholls said: “Hitman will either go to Ascot for the 1965 Chase or Huntingdon for the Peterborough Chase so it will just be Il Ridoto in the Paddy Power.

“It was a great day when he won the race last year under Freddie (Gingell), but I suspect Harry (Cobden) will ride him this time.

“He had a nice run at Chepstow the other day, and it was better than we expected. He has come out of that well and he seems well at home.

“The form of that race has since been boosted with the winner, Saint Segal, running well in the Haldon Gold Cup.

“I’m looking forward to it as he comes right at this time of year.”