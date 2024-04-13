2024 Randox Grand National - reaction from beaten connections at Aintree

Reaction from the beaten connections following the 2024 Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Jockeys Jack Kennedy, rider of Delta Work (2nd), said: “He ran a cracker and I’m delighted with him. He made a couple of mistakes, but he travelled into it well enough.” Rachael Blackmore, rider of Minella Indo (3rd), said: “It was a brilliant run and he run a super race. He was in against younger legs, but it was a brilliant run, and congratulations go to Paul Townend, JP (McManus) and Willie (Mullins). I got a nice passage around, and had plenty of space where I wanted it. It was still a massive race to ride in.” Sam Ewing, rider of Galvin (4th), said: “He ran a blinding race. He jumped, and travelled, and I had a lovely position the whole way around. I was very happy with his run. I was staying, but I was never getting to the first couple.” Jack Tudor – rider Kitty's Light (5th) "He ran an unbelievable race, he jumped really well. It was great fun, he just wasn't quite good enough to win a Grand National. He ran brilliantly. No hard luck stories, he's just not good enough to win the Grand National. Danny Mullins, rider of Meetingofthewaters (7th), said: “I had a great run. He travelled into it well enough but he just flattened out, but I Am Maximus is a very good winner.” James Reveley - Roi Mage (9th) "Ran well, just didn't quite get home over the excessive trip. Made one little mistake. Ran well, he's a 12 year old." Mark Walsh - Limerick Lace (10th) "She ran OK, she didn't jump it well enough. She was a bit too long in the air, and she got waved out. No chance after that." Sean Bowen - The Goffer (13th) "It travelled and jumped great and I thought he'd run a big race, and then didn't stay. Big run." Darragh O'Keeffe - Eklat De Rire (15th) "I got a good spin, jumped well. Happy enough." Keith Donoghue - Capodanno (16th) "We had a good run, just don't think he could get home." Harry Cobden - Noble Yeats (19th) "Very pleased. It never travelled, never helped me out too much, but jumped well. Thought I'd run OK halfway. I had Paul on the favourite in front of me and Vanillier. I just think the ground being tacky stopped him." Brendan Powell - Eldorado Allen (20th) "He gave me a good spin for three and three-quarter miles and then got tired." Sean O'Keeffe - Adamantly Chosen (21st) "Ran well, jumped really well, just got a bit tired in all that distance."

Danny Gilligan - Chemical Energy (PU) "I got a great spin off him for a long way. He jumped well for his first run over those fences, and he hadn't run in a long time, so hopefully they'll be some improvement off that, and hopefully back again next year." Gavin Brouder - Foxy Jacks (PU) "Ran a brilliant race. If the ground was nice, good ground I would've been able to let him roll away and he would've got farther. When the pace started increasing on that ground he lost confidence and he was done." Derek Fox- Corach Rambler (UR) “I hit the first and he unseated me. That is the long and the short of it.” Donagh Meyler, Farouk D’Alene (PU), said: “I got a great spin off him. He jumped and travelled well, but unfortunately he just ran out of a bit of steam late on.”