Chris Day's Weekend View: Brunch time at Doncaster

Couple of winners for our man at the weekend and Chris Day has a pair of 20/1 bets for Doncaster on Saturday.

Weekend view betting tips: Saturday, March 27 1pt e.w River Nymph in 3.10 Doncaster at 20/1 (Bet365 & Betfred - 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w Brunch in 3.10 Doncaster at 20/1 (Bet365 & Betfred - 1/4 1,2,3,4)

The flat season kicks off this week with Doncaster’s traditional curtain raiser, the Unibet Lincoln Handicap run over the straight mile. The going is currently described as soft and, with very little rain forecast, it seems likely that we’ll be racing on decent ground by Saturday. To win this race the trends say you need a four-year-old rated between 95-100 which does help when trying to whittle down the contenders. If Charlie Appleby’s Eastern World can repeat his win over an extra furlong at Meydan last month he’s going to take a lot of beating but he was beaten by a few of these in our turf season and wouldn’t be top of the list from a value perspective here. The trainer won this with a similar type when the race was last run a couple of years ago but the layers have not missed him and I’m happy to give him a miss at this stage.

Eastern World stretches clear at Newmarket

Richard Hughes’ Brentford Hope was the easiest winner you’ll ever see at Haydock last autumn and would also take plenty of beating on that run. The prevailing ground in Lancashire that day was heavy though and he was dropping significantly in trip which appeared to improve him no end. What he does have to prove is that he can be just as deadly on better ground and i in the same form for his reappearance. Haqeeqy, who was three from four last season, bids to get the newly formed Gosden partnership off to a flier here and it would obviously surprise nobody if he was to win this although It may need the gelding operation he had this winter to improve him to defy his mark. Presumably connections feel he needed the surgery to achieve his potential and his trainer has a superb record with older handicappers. An owner who similarly excels when he keeps older horses in training is Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose famous blue silks had a fantastic season last year and knocked off many big handicaps along the way. His representative here is Danyah, trained by Owen Burrows, who bookended his season as a three-year-old with victories here and at Haydock. The trainer appears to believe the key to him is good ground and he’s another to strongly consider with the ground quickening up all the time.

River Nymph ridden by jockey Adam Kirby (right) on their way to winning at Newbury

In between those two victories, however, he was comprehensively outpointed admittedly on softer ground at Ascot by the Clive Cox trained RIVER NYMPH and gets just a 6lbs turnaround for the seven lengths he was comfortably defeated by the Cable Bay gelding at Newbury in August. That form looks particularly strong with the runner-up, Tranchee, now rated 18lbs higher after a string of smart efforts and River Nymph ought to have plenty of scope to progress as a four year old and he looks a decent each way price at around 20-1. He did disappoint at Ascot next time in one of their valuable end of season races when sent off at 11/2 but may have been over the top by then and could be about to resume his progress, refreshed after a break. Clearly, as with many flat races over this kind of trip, the draw will have its say and it appears that a middle to high draw is beneficial although that is the one piece of the jigsaw we don’t have at this stage. What we do know, however, is that his trainer is in good form with winners in the last couple of weeks and a 75% run-to-form stat which bodes well for his charge here plus he shows a level stakes profit at the track in the last five seasons.

Brunch (far side) beats Jumaira Bay