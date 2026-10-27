200/1 outside The Stony Baker stuns rivals and punters by winning at Catterick

However he was a revelation at the North Yorkshire venue, overhauling the 11/10 favourite Cyberspace inside the final furlong to win by a length.

Trained by Lisa Williamson and ridden by Kevin Stott, the two-year-old had beaten only one horse home on his previous two starts.

“I can’t actually remember the last time I rode a horse who was 200/1!” the winning rider told Racing TV. “We were down at the start and I was thinking ‘he’s a lot bigger than all the horses in this race’. He’ll definitely get further and was obviously just very green on his first couple of starts. He’s handled the undulations really well too. He wasn’t doing a whole lot when I was in front inside the last half furlong but he has a nice attitude.”

He isn’t the biggest-priced winner in British racing history though. That honour is shared by Crokes Cross who scored at 300/1 at Kelso in April and Blowers, who was the same price when winning at Exeter the previous December.

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