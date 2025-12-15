Menu icon
Rossa Ryan celebrates on Bluestocking after winning the Arc

200/1 four-timer at Lingfield for red-hot Rossa Ryan

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Rossa Ryan was the toast of Lingfield on Monday after booting home a 200/1 four-timer on the bumper nine-race card.

Ryan, who won last year's Arc de Triomphe aboard Bluestocking and added to his Group-race tally in 2025 courtesy of high-profile wins on the likes of Dancing Gemini, Pride Of Arras and Amiloc, had eight rides on the afternoon programme and won on half of his mounts.

The shortest-priced winner was Angel Gabriel (8/15 favourite) in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals EBF Novice Stakes, Ralph Beckett's juvenile making most of the running to claim a length and a quarter victory on his third public appearance following recent seconds at Doncaster and Southwell.

After Angel Gabriel's win, Beckett was asked on Sky Sports Racing which of his two-year-olds he was most excited about going into the winter, and he said: "There's a nice filly that won at Newbury, called A La Prochaine. I think she's pretty good.

"A filly who won the other day at Kempton is nice, Serenetta, Bluestocking's sister. There's a couple of others as well, we should be OK."

Ryan's winners came in at 100/30, 13/2, 8/15 and 100/30, at combined odds of 215/1, and he is next in action with five booked rides on Wednesday evening's card at Kempton, including the Beckett-trained newcomer Kindly Queen, a daughter of Nathaniel out of an Oasis Dream mare.

