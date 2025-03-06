2000 Guineas bid still possible for Wimbledon Hawkeye

Following the release of the entries for this year’s Betfred Derby last week, it appeared that the son of Kameko was going to be trained to make his return in the Group Two Dante Stakes at York ahead of a Classic outing at Epsom Downs.

However, it now looks likely that Wimbledon Hawkeye, who signed off last season finishing third in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster, will re-appear at the scene of his Group Two success in the Royal Lodge Stakes in the opening colts Classic.

Owen said: “Physically, he has improved over the winter and he looks a much stronger horse.

“He is training great, but he hasn’t done any real work yet, however he has been going twice up Warren Hill and he looks fantastic.

“To be fair we have always mentioned the Dante as his starting point, but we are probably starting to swerve towards the 2000 Guineas with the way he is going.

"He has got good course form at Newmarket, and with the Charlie Appleby horse (Ruling Court), who was third to us in the Acomb, running well in Dubai at the weekend, it has given that form a boost.

“He is just coming to hand and if he is training well, and is right, he would go to the 2000 Guineas and he would go straight there.”