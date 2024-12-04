It's 20 years since Moscow Flyer's magnificent victory over Azertyuiop and Well Chief in one of the great jumps races of the 21st century, the 2004 Tingle Creek Chase.

There are few finer sights in racing than watching two-mile chasers of the highest calibre stream over the railway fences in the Tingle Creek Chase, attacking the trio of obstacles with real speed and precision, aiming to secure one of the most prestigious races in the calendar. Named after the flamboyant champion who thrilled the Sandown Park faithful with exuberant and spectacular rounds of jumping, the Tingle Creek invariably draws the cream of the crop; there are very few imposters among the race's illustrious roll of honour. Only champions need apply. Naturally, some renewals are more eagerly anticipated than others. For instance, the presence of an all-time great tends to put numbers on the gate as spectators flock to the course keen to show their appreciation, hoping to gain a glimpse of a champion in action. In the absence of one vastly superior horse, the prospect of a thrilling duel between the main protagonists can also raise the level of anticipation with punters placing their faith in one of the contenders. The 2004 Tingle Creek Chase was the rarest of beasts, combining both scenarios, attracting not one but two champions in the form of Moscow Flyer and Azertyuiop; a thrilling duel looked sure to ensue. Their rivalry was well established but, for one reason or another, no firm conclusions regarding their respective merits could be drawn from either of their prior encounters; the Tingle Creek was set to be decisive, played out in front of 16,300 racegoers: a record for a National Hunt fixture at Sandown.

🐴 It was 20 years ago today that three titans of the turf - Moscow Flyer, Azertyuiop and Well Chief - served up an epic Tingle Creek Chase. Pump up the volume and listen to how a gripped @Sandownpark crowd roared them home.#RacingTVFlashback pic.twitter.com/RqndYlsyPi — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 4, 2024

Tension, anticipation and excitement preceded the 2004 Tingle Creek. Those feelings continued to build among those in attendance until it was all let out in one eruption of emotion at the last of railway fences, the fourth-last fence of the race, as the popular veteran Moscow Flyer produced a spectacular leap, invoking an impassioned roar from his legion of supporters as he touched down in the lead. It was a very different cry to the one which had emanated from the packed Cheltenham grandstand the last time he had met Azertyuiop, forfeiting his Champion Chase crown with a premature exit at the open ditch at the top of the hill, the fourth-last fence. Excitement was conspicuously absent as a deflated moan went up, some simply disappointed at being deprived of a fascinating conclusion, more despondent from having lost on the week's Irish banker. Lapses in concentration, such as the one which cost him so dearly at Cheltenham, had become an unfortunate and intriguing feature of the Moscow Flyer story. Twice a beneficiary from the legendary Istabraq's tumbles over hurdles, Moscow Flyer had developed an enviable strike-rate over fences, winning 15 out of 20 starts prior to the 2004 Tingle Creek, failing to negotiate a clear round on the five occasions he didn't succeed. Perhaps that was part of Moscow's allure: he was a true champion who kept returning, producing top-class efforts in spite of showing a hint of vulnerability. Any suggestion, however, that Moscow Flyer was a shoddy jumper was wide of the mark. As noted in the 2003/4 edition of Chasers and Hurdlers: "Much has been written on the subject of his jumping but, though fallible, he is mostly fast and accurate." Moscow Flyer's fast and accurate jumping was seen to great effect when it was most needed at Sandown. For only the second time since his Arkle win at the 2002 Cheltenham Festival, Moscow Flyer didn't enter the race as favourite, instead playing second fiddle to Azertyuiop in the mind of the punters. The doom-mongers were suggesting that he was due a fall, his career following the rather odd, but purely coincidental, pattern of winning three times before failing to complete. The rather more substantial doubt, however, was that he was simply facing a highly-talented rival at the peak of his powers, whereas, at the age of 10, Moscow was considered to be entering the twilight of his career. Most horses rising 11-years of age could be expected to show some signs of deterioration, particularly those who had been operating at racing's top table for so long, but, fortunately for those retaining the faith in Jessie Harrington's superstar, Moscow Flyer was not most horses.

Cruelly robbed of the finale everyone wanted at Cheltenham, it was clear approaching the iconic Pond Fence that the Tingle Creek was going to live up to everything that it had promised. Picking up the running at the last of the railway fences, having travelled with the sort of enthusiasm that belied his years, Moscow Flyer, roared on by the vociferous crowd, took the right-handed turn on the approach to the third-last with main market rival Azertyuiop close up behind, and the largely-overlooked Arkle winner Well Chief also firmly in contention. Shortly after touching down over the Pond Fence, a confident look over his shoulder from Moscow Flyer's jockey Barry Geraghty caused another mini-eruption to emerge from the stands, the noise growing ever louder as the front trio swung for home, Moscow looking as if he was beginning to take control. He met the penultimate obstacle on the perfect stride, fluently clearing it and impressing with the speed in which he galloped away from the fence, opening up a two-length advantage over Azertyuiop and Well Chief, both of whom were being firmly driven and making little impression. In typical style, Moscow appeared to be idling, ears firmly pricked as his jockey asked him for one final effort at the last. He didn't disappoint, producing another foot-perfect leap, keeping his rivals at bay as they valiantly attempted to launch one final challenge up the Sandown hill. The challenge was futile; Moscow Flyer was always doing enough to maintain the advantage, retaining his Tingle Creek crown and, more importantly, securing his legacy as the best two-mile chaser of a golden generation.

That memorable success at Sandown was not to be the final hurrah of the remarkable career of Moscow Flyer. A return to Cheltenham resulted in Moscow Flyer regaining his Champion Chase title, this time Well Chief providing the sternest challenge as old adversary Azertyuiop blundered at the water jump, effectively forfeiting all chance. Perhaps one reason that the 2004 Tingle Creek, above all other races, stands out so vividly in the mind is that it was the only time a truly satisfactory outcome was achieved in the mouth-watering clashes between Moscow Flyer and Azertyuiop. The latter was deemed short of fitness in the 2003 renewal, Moscow famously departed in the 2004 Champion Chase, while Azertyuiop blundered away all chance the following year. However, there were no excuses in the 2004 Tingle Creek, in spite of Azertyuiop's owner protesting that his horse should have challenged earlier. In Timeform's history, few horses have proved to be as talented, dominant and durable as Moscow Flyer; he rightly secured the kind of devoted following that is reserved for true champions, occasionally disappointing with a poor leap, but more frequently delighting with slick and exciting rounds of jumping. His Tingle Creek triumph, beating two top-notch chasers in Azertyuiop and Well Chief, ensures that not only will he be recorded as the victor in one of the most thrilling races, but he will also be remembered as one of the all-time great steeplechasers.