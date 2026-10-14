20-day ban for jockey Aamilah Aswat as mount Reallyntruthfully disqualified for overuse of the whip

Aswat became the first black female jockey to ride a winner over jumps at Kempton Park in early-February but fell foul of the whip rules at Chepstow last weekend, her mount Reallyntruthfully also being disqualified due to the offence.

The seven-year-old Reallyntruthfully is trained by Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls and finished fourth in the three-mile DragonBet John Ayres Memorial Handicap Hurdle having been sent off the 6/1 joint-favourite.

After a whip review committee meeting on Tuesday, the 20-year-old conditional rider was banned for using her whip five times above the permitted level [seven over jumps], with disqualification triggered when a jockey goes four strikes over.

Aswat is suspended from October 27 to November 15, one of those days to include specialised coaching.

Reallyntruthfully is the sixth horse to be disqualified so far this year, the first since 'runner-up' Ranting Duke at York in May, while there was only one throughout the whole of 2025.