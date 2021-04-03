Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Mark Johnston

Musselburgh Saturday review: Mark Johnston saddles four winners

By David Ord
16:28 · SAT April 03, 2021

Mark Johnston saddled a sparkling 1900/1 four-timer on Musselburgh's Saturday card.

The Gatekeeper (9/4) set the ball rolling when providing the handler with his first two-year-old winner of the season with his first runner.

The Betway EBF Novice Stakes looked a strong heat and the son of Excelebration ran out a taking winner, getting the better of the strong-travelling Atomic Force inside the distance to win, going away, by two lengths.

It was harder work for Eton College and Franny Norton in the Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap but the 11/1 chance knucked down well to get the better of Marshal Dan by three-quarters-of-a-length.

The Middleham handler had a one-two in the Betway Royal Mile Handicap with Norton and Forest Falcon never quite getting to stablemate Naamoos (11/2).

Ben Curtis was in the saddle aboard the half-length winner, as he was The Gatekeeper, and he went on to complete a treble as the yard struck again with Themaxwecan (13/2) in the Betway Queen's Cup.

He showed tremendous resolution to overhaul Cardano close home, win by a neck and complete a great day for the Johnston team.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content