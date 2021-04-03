Musselburgh Saturday review: Mark Johnston saddles four winners

The Gatekeeper (9/4) set the ball rolling when providing the handler with his first two-year-old winner of the season with his first runner.

The Betway EBF Novice Stakes looked a strong heat and the son of Excelebration ran out a taking winner, getting the better of the strong-travelling Atomic Force inside the distance to win, going away, by two lengths.

It was harder work for Eton College and Franny Norton in the Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap but the 11/1 chance knucked down well to get the better of Marshal Dan by three-quarters-of-a-length.

The Middleham handler had a one-two in the Betway Royal Mile Handicap with Norton and Forest Falcon never quite getting to stablemate Naamoos (11/2).

Ben Curtis was in the saddle aboard the half-length winner, as he was The Gatekeeper, and he went on to complete a treble as the yard struck again with Themaxwecan (13/2) in the Betway Queen's Cup.

He showed tremendous resolution to overhaul Cardano close home, win by a neck and complete a great day for the Johnston team.