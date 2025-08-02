18/1 Value Bet selection Two Tribes won the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

There was no hiding the smile on the face of trainer Richard Spencer who saw his decision to change his mind and roll the dice with Two Tribes rewarded with a clear cut success in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Just seven days after walking away with the £77,310 first prize in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot the Rajasinghe gelding once again topped the charts under David Egan when storming to glory in the £250,000 feature at the Sussex venue, landing a notable gamble which saw Two Tribes backed down from an overnight 20/1 to 11/2. And there was further joy for Newmarket handler Spencer with Run Boy Run finishing fourth, just a head clear of stablemate Twilight Calls to bag a further £22,650 to add to the £128,850 collected by Two Tribes. On his last start over six furlongs at York back in May, Two Tribes appeared to be taken off his feet early on before finishing to good effect prompting connections to try seven furlongs, a move which finally paid off last Saturday. But there was to be no repeat of his York effort dropped back to six furlongs with Egan pushing his mount into a clear lead close to the stands' side rail approaching the closing stages. And as the pair passed the post two and a quarter lengths clear of runner-up Strike Red there was a celebration to match the victory with Egan giving it a large one in the saddle to those watching on in the stands.

Spencer said: “Just how well he came out of that race last week changed my mind and he comfortably got in the race with the penalty. "He didn’t have a saddle on his back until Wednesday and the person who rides him out at home said he was very fresh and I was happy with what I was seeing. “He has done very little from Wednesday until today, so we had to have a go. “The ground at York was quick and today it was a bit easier so it brought out a test of stamina. David seemed to get a great tune out of him last week, and this week. "He has jumped and travelled. He was laying up with Run Boy Run, and they were going quick enough, as he is no slouch, and he did well to finish fourth. It was great.