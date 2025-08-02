18/1 Value Bet selection Two Tribes won the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

There was no hiding the smile on the face of trainer Richard Spencer who saw his decision to change his mind and roll the dice with Two Tribes rewarded with a clear cut success in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Just seven days after walking away with the £77,310 first prize in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot the Rajasinghe gelding once again topped the charts under David Egan when storming to glory in the £250,000 feature at the Sussex venue, landing a notable gamble which saw Two Tribes backed down from an overnight 20/1 to 11/2.
And there was further joy for Newmarket handler Spencer with Run Boy Run finishing fourth, just a head clear of stablemate Twilight Calls to bag a further £22,650 to add to the £128,850 collected by Two Tribes.
On his last start over six furlongs at York back in May, Two Tribes appeared to be taken off his feet early on before finishing to good effect prompting connections to try seven furlongs, a move which finally paid off last Saturday.
But there was to be no repeat of his York effort dropped back to six furlongs with Egan pushing his mount into a clear lead close to the stands' side rail approaching the closing stages.
And as the pair passed the post two and a quarter lengths clear of runner-up Strike Red there was a celebration to match the victory with Egan giving it a large one in the saddle to those watching on in the stands.
Spencer said: “Just how well he came out of that race last week changed my mind and he comfortably got in the race with the penalty.
"He didn’t have a saddle on his back until Wednesday and the person who rides him out at home said he was very fresh and I was happy with what I was seeing.
“He has done very little from Wednesday until today, so we had to have a go.
“The ground at York was quick and today it was a bit easier so it brought out a test of stamina. David seemed to get a great tune out of him last week, and this week.
"He has jumped and travelled. He was laying up with Run Boy Run, and they were going quick enough, as he is no slouch, and he did well to finish fourth. It was great.
'I definitely got carried away!'
“I thought they would be bang close as I thought they all had really good chances. Everyone who spoke to me in the week I said they all had good each-way chances and I couldn’t really split them.
“On the back of last week you always worry is a week after a run like that going to be too soon, but it wasn’t.
"I was dying to get Run Boy Run back to six furlongs with the visor on and Twilight Calls will win a big one. He was drawn on the wrong side and he did well to finish where he did. I think we will have a lot of fun with all of them.
“It was a great result and they have all run well. There are not many horses that win handicaps in general like this, let alone in big handicaps like this.”
Egan said: “He is definitely in the form of his life that is for sure. It was one of the smoothest races I’ve ridden in and it all fell on my lap. There was plenty of speed our side.
"The fresh ground opened up, yesterday it was all used up, so it was probably pretty similar on either side.
“This lad stays six really well though and handles tacky conditions. I was hopeful, but I wasn’t expecting anything. Normally when you win a big one like that you bless yourself and say thanks and go on to the next year, but to do it in a week is unheard of. I don’t know many horses that have done that double.
"Jason Hart said he got carried away yesterday in the King George and I definitely got carried away. When you do it on poignant horses that mean a bit to you then you are doing something right.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.