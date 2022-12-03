Ashtown Lad, a 16/1 ante-post Value Bet selection for Matt Brocklebank, continued the Skelton team's remarkable run of Saturday success by landing the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Sent off at 5/1, he was always travelling strongly on the outside of the field and went to the front going to the last. At that stage the only danger was the patiently ridden 4/1 favourite Gesskille who tried hard to close the leader down but he wasn't for catching. At the line three lengths separated the pair with Percussionist (10/1), Fortescu (33/1) and Five Star Getaway (7/1) following the principals home. It was a third successive big Saturday winner for the the Skeltons following Protektorat in the Betfair Chase and Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup.

Winning owner Darren Yates, who made more than £500,000 after placing a bet on Frankie Dettori’s ‘Magnificent Seven’ at Ascot in 1996, said: “Honestly I think that tops the Frankie day, when you own one it’s just incredible. “I’ve not been moved by a win like that, it was special. We’ve had Blaklion finish sixth in the Grand National before and whether this lad stays quite that far I don’t know. I’ve just won the Becher, though, so I can’t complain! It’s absolutely amazing.” “It’s been an absolutely incredible month and I’m so, so proud of the team,” said Dan Skelton. “He has to have space this horse – if you get him crowded he can just curl up on you a little bit. He got a great position today and jumped beautifully. It’s a first winner for both myself and Harry over these fences. Sometimes it feels like it’s not going to happen so I’m absolutely delighted. “That (Grand National) is one of the options. Darren obviously harbours a serious interest in the National and whether a winner over those fences increases that desire or diminishes it I’m not sure, but I don’t think it will diminish it. “We just have to think very hard about the trip. Last year in the Scottish National he didn’t stay, but who is to say as he gets a bit older he won’t stay a bit better? He loves the jumps and that’s vital. This run will come to an end, of course it will, but while it’s not we’ll keep enjoying it.”