Jockey Gingell off the mark in match race Just a month after starting his life in the saddle at Larkhill point-to-point, amateur rider Freddie Gingell claimed his first winner under National Hunt Rules aboard West Approach, trained by the young rider's grandfather, Colin Tizzard. Having grown up watching his granddad become one of jumps racing’s leading trainers, and his uncle Joe enjoy success at the highest level as a jockey, Gingell - who only turned 16 on December 21 - is seemingly out to uphold the reputation of his famous family. In what has been an extremely challenging 18 months, Gingell, who saw his mum Kim lose her battle with cancer aged 43 in May 2020, is now on the path to turning his own dreams of becoming a jockey, like his well-known uncle, into reality. West Approach returned the 6/4 second-favourite in a match race with Paul Nicholls' Alcala (1/2 favourite), storming home by 21 lengths, much to the delight of the local crowd and Gingell's family.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said on Racing TV: "It feels absolutely amazing. I had around 56 winners pony racing but this one feels the best of them. "This was my fourth ride today under Rules and pointing, it's amazing. I turned 16 last month. Wincanton is our home track and every meeting I'm here so to win here makes it even better."

Freddie Gingell pictured with West Approach and connections

On the 12-year-old West Approach, he added: "Everything went to plan, I'd like to have sat in behind (the other rival) a little bit more but he was so keen. He was amazing. He's a wonderful horse to be sat on, he jumps for fun. "I ride him twice a week so I know the horse in and out, but Joe left grandad with the instructions and he left it all to me. "I thought the horse had just done three miles and might not have much left in him, but I asked for a big one and he came straight up again. It was amazing. "This means so much, I lost mum two years ago and she's up there looking down. She'll be up there crying as well, probably."

Freddie Gingell: aged 16

West Approach: aged 12 https://t.co/RxraXVCbUQ pic.twitter.com/kNM8KShIQG — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 3, 2022