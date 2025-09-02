Updates to your Sporting Life app: Download latest version via Google Play or the App Store

In the coming days, your Sporting Life app will update – and you will notice some changes when it does.
The purpose of this update is to allow us to bring the very best of Sporting Life to your pocket, by enabling us to deliver new features faster than before.
Straight away this means a fully embedded My Stable, where you can track horses, trainers and jockeys, plus access to free video replays and Timeform racecards.
And while a few features will be missing, we’re working to bring football league tables to sit alongside enhanced football form, while you’ll still find all the Sporting Life content you’re used to seeing.
Completely free to use, our app combines Timeform data with the knowledge and insight of our racing experts, there's weekly content from the team behind This Week's Acca, and sports betting previews from golf and cricket to darts, tennis, NFL and boxing.
FAQs
Why are you doing it?
Well, there are a load of technical reasons but let's keep it simple: to allow us to make the app better.
Right now, we can't really do that, so we're bringing you this update which will enable us to make some big strides over the coming months and years.
What's missing from the app?
For now, you'll have to head to the website for a few features like non-runners and the daily racing ABC guide, plus greyhound racing and international horse racing, and football league tables.
Remember, all of these are available for free at sportinglife.com, and some of them will be brought into the app as soon as we can.
What do I need to do?
Nothing – your current app will update automatically.
Where can I send feedback?
feedback@sportinglife.com, but please keep it courteous. We're all people aren't we.