Updates to your Sporting Life app: Download latest version via Google Play or the App Store

The purpose of this update is to allow us to bring the very best of Sporting Life to your pocket, by enabling us to deliver new features faster than before.

Straight away this means a fully embedded My Stable, where you can track horses, trainers and jockeys, plus access to free video replays and Timeform racecards.

And while a few features will be missing, we’re working to bring football league tables to sit alongside enhanced football form, while you’ll still find all the Sporting Life content you’re used to seeing.

Completely free to use, our app combines Timeform data with the knowledge and insight of our racing experts, there's weekly content from the team behind This Week's Acca, and sports betting previews from golf and cricket to darts, tennis, NFL and boxing.