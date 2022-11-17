Polar Bear better beware

Having lost three of his last four bouts, DERRICK LEWIS’s stock within the UFC has never been lower. The Black Beast has been a fan favourite for almost a decade but, at 37 years old, he does seem to be trending towards the tail end of his career. However, it is widely known in combat sports that knockout power is the last thing that abandons a fighter before they retire, and Lewis holds the record for the most knockout victories in UFC history.

In truth, the calibre of opponent that Lewis has faced inside the Octagon in these recent losses, as well as the stylistic challenges that they have presented, almost makes it seem as if his decline is being blown out of proportion. Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa are a rare breed of fighter who can both match Lewis’s sheer power, and Ciryl Gane is a defensive enigma who is difficult to hit. None of these three fights presented themselves as ones that Lewis could really excel in, but Saturday night’s main event against Sergey Spivak just might be.

Lewis is a one-dimensional power puncher with limited grappling ability, but that has never stopped him from being successful against opponents who want to force the fight to the mat. A glimpse at the statistics across his 25 UFC fights indicates that The Black Beast has won 11 of his 13 fights where his foes have landed a takedown, without even including his victory over Curtis Blaydes.

The stakes are therefore incredibly high for Lewis’s opponent, Spivak. The Polar Bear has looked impressive with his grappling exploits in the UFC so far, but he will have to submit a flawless performance on Saturday night to overcome this particular opponent. Lewis has shown that his power can carry into the later rounds, so the Moldovan will be in severe danger at any moments in open space.

Regardless of who wins this fight, their victory is very likely to look totally dominant in hindsight. If Spivak really is the talented grappler that the odds indicate him to be, then Lewis should spend the entire fight on his back with no answer for The Polar Bear’s smothering style.

However, should Lewis have his hand raised when all is said and done, he will have needed just one clean punch to bring this fight to a close. Therefore, backing LEWIS TO WIN BY TKO/KO at 23/10 is the more appealing side to be on for Saturday night’s main event.