Rodriguez to rally late

UFC Vegas 64 features an all-Brazilian main event, as surging title contender MARINA RODRIGUEZ faces a fighter with many similar traits in Amanda Lemos. Both women are widely regarded as two of the Strawweight division’s best strikers, leading to an intriguing five-round affair that could very well produce next title challenger from this weight class.

Lemos has been hailed as a breath of fresh air in the Women’s divisions, as it is rare you’ll see such a potent finishing ability at a lower weight class. However, an impressive highlight reel appears to have clouded perceptions of her overall potential within the division, as the elite fighters at 115lbs all have excellent conditioning and an ability to decisively win rounds over 25 minutes.

Lemos is certainly a dangerous fighter, but her front-loaded approach has seen her struggle when fights have extended into the later rounds. Her 2021 split-decision victory over Angela Hill produced some of the most debated scorecards of the year, with many unimpressed with how quickly the Brazilian began to wilt in the third stanza. With the potential for an extra two rounds in Saturday night’s main event, Lemos’s window to secure a victory appears narrow.

Cardio concerns aside, there is an argument to be made that Rodriguez is simply the better striker of the two anyway. Whilst ‘MMA maths’ is not always the most appropriate way to analyse an upcoming fight, both women have faced a common opponent in the last 18 months in Michelle Waterson-Gomez, with very contrasting performances. Rodriguez shone in a one-sided 25-minute beatdown, whereas Lemos clearly lost round one to The Karate Hottie before locking up an opportunistic submission.

Rodriguez deserves to be the 4/9 favourite here and should secure a title shot with yet another commanding decision victory. However, both of her opponent's losses have happened inside the distance, and her clear cardio concerns could present the opportunity for a late stoppage victory for Rodriguez.

Therefore, backing RODRIGUEZ TO WIN IN ROUND 4, 5 OR BY DECISION at 11/10 covers both angles and is the suggested play for Saturday’s main event.