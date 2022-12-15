Loose Cannon

The final UFC card of the year sees two of the Middleweight division’s top-10 ranked fighters squaring off in an exciting brawl, as both JARED CANNONIER and Sean Strickland look to return to winning ways.

A new lease of life has been blown into the 185lbs weight class since Alex Pereira’s shocking knockout of Israel Adesanya, as the former’s inexperience in MMA and grappling could realistically see him bested by a variety of fighters in the division. With Adesanya out of the title picture for now, every fighter in the Middleweight rankings will be looking to stake their claim as the next to challenge Poatan for the belt.

Strickland remains the only real exception to this, as he suffered an embarrassing knockout loss to Pereira in July. The outspoken Californian proved himself a competent striker in his prior six-fight winning streak, but his lack of defensive awareness and eagerness to engage in a brawl made him a perfect victim at the hands of the hard-hitting Brazilian.

Witnessing just how easily Strickland was beaten in that fight has caused many to re-evaluate Tarzan’s previous wins, where it seems he benefitted greatly by facing opponents without much knockout power. On Saturday night, Strickland will once again face a hard-hitting finisher who provides many of the same challenges that the new champion did.

Cannonier has won by knockout in 10 of his 15 professional victories and is reliable to land hard shots against any opponent that will give him a chance. Considering Strickland’s defensive liabilities, as well as his failure to score finishes himself, this seems like a great stylistic matchup for The Killa Gorilla.

To win this fight, Strickland will need to stay conscious and outstrike his opponent across 25 minutes, whereas Cannonier realistically only needs to land one clean punch. With that in mind, CANNONIER TO WIN at evens is the bet for the final main event of 2022. For an added wager, CANNONIER TO WIN BY TKO/KO also appeals.