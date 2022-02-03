Strick discipline...

SEAN STRICKLAND has been one of the most prolific UFC competitors since the start of 2020, collecting four consecutive victories against increasingly difficult opposition. Coupled with his unique persona outside the cage, the 24-3 fighter has become somewhat of a fan favourite, with many believing him worthy of the division’s top-five rankings.

By his own admission, Tarzan does not possess a significant amount of power in his hands. Instead, he relies on consistent output and intelligent shot selection to get the better of his opponents on the feet. Nine of his 14 UFC bouts have gone to a decision, with Strickland emerging victorious in seven of them, proving him a tricky opponent to beat over the course of 25 minutes.

Strickland’s opponent, Jack Hermansson, therefore faces an uphill battle on Saturday night, as The Joker should comfortably be second best across the striking exchanges. Hermansson has always done his best work on the mat, with dominant top control, opportunistic submissions, and some of the most efficient ground striking in the game.

Hermansson will have to be at his best to find a finish over Strickland though, as the latter has shown impressive defensive awareness in the grappling realm. Although it has been some time since we have seen it, Strickland is revered among his training partners for his resilience on the bottom. Against The Joker, this could well be the difference between winning and losing.

Overall, both men are well-rounded in their offensive and defensive skillsets, and a finish seems less likely to me than the odds indicate. The initial pace may be frantic as Hermansson commits to the takedowns, but eventually these two should settle into a striking rhythm that sees Strickland pull away down the stretch.

Backing this FIGHT TO GO TO A DECISION at 11/10 seems too good to ignore, with an added wager on STRICKLAND TO WIN BY DECISION at 2/1 also providing an appealing price.

Three in a row for Barriault?

Canada’s MARC-ANDRE BARRIAULT has seemingly reinvented himself in recent months, weaponising his superior cardio and fighting with a heightened sense of urgency and output. Powerbar currently boasts a two-fight winning streak as a result, and looks to take another major stride in his quest for a top-15 ranking.

Promotional newcomer Chidi Njokuani stands in his way, hoping to solidify himself as a prospect after an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series last September. Despite graduating from that show, he is a 27-fight veteran with numerous performances in Bellator, and will not be deterred by the daunting task of a UFC debut.

Alongside donning one of the best nicknames in the entire sport, Chidi Chidi Bang Bang usually benefits from a significant reach advantage. His long limbs allow him to deal one-sided damage at range, which in turn sees him setting the pace of the fight.

Against Barriault however, the Canadian’s forward pressure and extreme durability should see him constantly closing the distance, negating the seven-inch reach advantage as a result. Furthermore, Njokuani will not have the space to utilise his kicking game, taking away a major part of his arsenal.

Footage on the regional scene has shown Njokuani struggling when he cannot set the pace, with his endurance sometimes abandoning him in the final round. Barriault’s aggressive and smothering style has seen him dominate the final five minutes of his previous two fights, and the same could well occur here.

Barriault to win in ROUND 3 OR BY DECISION has been a profitable way of backing the Canadian in recent months, so once again getting a

price of 6/4 feels like a steal.

