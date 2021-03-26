MMA betting tips: UFC 260 preview and best bets

UFC 260 takes place on Saturday night and is capped off with possibly the most highly anticipated rematch ever, as Stipe Miocic looks to defend his heavyweight title for a second time against FRANCIS NGANNOU, who is backed to win at a shade of odds-on.

This is a selection which is based around Ngannou’s change in coaching staff and the smaller UFC Apex Centre cage being an issue for Stipe Miocic.

When these two first met, Miocic put on a wrestling clinic against Ngannou, taking him down and holding top control to negate The Predator's heavy hands in the stand up.

This will be much harder now, as Ngannou has focused himself a lot more on his defensive wrestling since moving his training to Xtreme Couture full time, and Miocic will have to put himself in big danger to attempt a takedown.

Ngannou’s marauding boxing style is going to be a huge threat to Miocic’s title reign as well.

We saw just how effective it was when Ngannou faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik and knocked him out in less than 30 seconds. This striking style is best described as 'fly swatting' – it might take Ngannou three, four or even five swings to connect, but once he does, the likelihood is that Miocic will hit the canvas.

While Miocic does have great movement, which could keep him out of trouble, he will still be at risk of being clipped, and for that reason alone, I see Ngannou walking out as the new champion with a KO win.

That option is 10/11, but at just a hair shorter the 4/5 that he wins is probably better value.

Posted at 0945 GMT on 26/03/21

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.