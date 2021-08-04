Tokyo 2020: Sky Brown becomes Team GB’s youngest Olympic medallist

Brown rips up Olympic record books

An earthquake registering 6.0 on the Richter Scale shuddered Tokyo on Wednesday morning, but it was nothing compared to the tremors felt at the Ariake Urban Park where Sky Brown and her 12-year-old rival Kokona Hiraki proceeded to rip up the Olympic record books.

Aged just 13 years and 28 days, Brown won bronze in the women’s park competition, after a dramatic podium-or-bust final run of the competition in which she landed a move called the kick-flip indy that had been eluding her all day, and proved enough to make her Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist.

Incredibly, she was beaten by the even-younger Hiraki, who thus became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years, while her team-mate Sakura Yosozuma, who had qualified for the final in fourth place, nailed back-to-back 540s in the opening run of the final, for a score of 60.09 that proved enough for gold.

“I’m so stoked,” said Brown, who along with Hiraki is technically too young to make the lower entry requirements for the Youth Olympics.

“I can’t believe it, it’s like a dream. I thought I was going to get it (the trick) in the first or second run. I was little shocked and I was like, ‘am I going to make it?’

“My dad said, ‘it’s just a contest, if you fall it doesn’t define you’. So, yeah, honestly that made me feel better. It is just a contest. I just wanted to land it. I didn’t really care what place I got.”

On the hottest day yet of the baking Tokyo Games, with temperatures tipping 33 celsius amid stifling 90% per cent humidity, Brown exhibited maturity beyond her years, recovering from falls in each of her first two runs of the final to come good when it mattered, a score of 56.47 lifting her into a podium place.

Ranked third with one competitor, the favourite Misugu Okamoto, to go, Brown still faced the prospect of leaving the Games without a medal. But when Okamoto, the reigning world champion and leading qualifier, failed to go clean on her final run, the Briton’s ascent into the Olympic history books was confirmed.