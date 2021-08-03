Tokyo 2020: Tough day in cycling for Team GB but record goes in women's 800m

Silver for record-breaking Hodgkinson

Keely Hodgkinson claimed a stunning 800 metres silver medal at the Olympics as the rising star smashed Kelly Holmes’ British record.

The 19-year-old clocked one minute 55.88 seconds to finish behind winner Athing Mu of the USA in Tokyo.

She also set a new national record in the process, beating Holmes’ mark of 1.56.21 minutes that the double Olympic champion set in 1995.

Hodgkinson told the BBC: “It was so open and I wanted to put it all out there, I’m so happy.

“Kelly Holmes is a legend. I’ve looked up to her and spoken to her in the last couple of days, she’s a lovely person.

“I just have no words. It means so much, and thank you to everyone that has sent messages over the past couple of days.

“If the Olympics had been last year I wouldn’t have been here, but suddenly it’s given me a year to grow and compete with these girls.”

Sprint double for Jamaican star

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed she had not slept ahead of completing the double double at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old defended her 200m title ahead of Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She set a new national record in 21.53 seconds while rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce faded to finish fourth.

It follows her 100m victory on Saturday to ensure she retains both of the titles she won in Rio.

“It feels amazing to win two golds again. I have had a rough week. I haven’t slept after the 100m final,” she said.

“I really had to pull it out to win the 200m. It’s a new PB and a national record. I am so, so happy.

“Honestly I am so tired, my legs just need some rest. I’ve done so many races in the last few days, but I am very grateful.

“Oh my god, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could complete another double. I can’t believe it.”

Cycling stars settle for silvers

Laura and Jason Kenny settled for silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics as Great Britain’s crown slipped in the velodrome.

After a decade of British dominance in Olympic track cycling, proof that the rest of the world has caught up came as Laura and the women’s team pursuit squad finished second to a German team who smashed the world record, while Jason and the men’s team sprint squad were comfortably distanced by Holland.

Both still had a better day than the men’s team pursuit squad, kings of the event since 2008, as they were left with no more to fight for than seventh after a dramatic day which began with the snap retirement of Ed Clancy and ended with Denmark’s Frederick Madsen crashing into Charlie Tanfield.

Britain had looked second best to Germany in the women’s team pursuit qualifying on Monday, and it had not changed 24 hours later.

The surprise was the eventual margin of victory. The two teams looked relatively closely matched, both breaking the world record in the first round, but Germany utterly dominated the final, stopping the clock in four minutes 04.249 seconds – more than six seconds faster than the Brits.

“Our target time was a (4:06),” said Laura Kenny, who had helped Britain win gold and set world records in every round at the two previous Olympics where the women’s team pursuit was contested.

“We just never expected anyone else to go and do a (4:04). I think we should be really proud of doing a 4:06, that’s really going some. Right now, it just feels a bit disappointing that we didn’t get gold by doing so.”

Jason missed the first of his three chances to move clear of Sir Chris Hoy’s Olympic gold medal tally as Great Britain took silver in the men’s team sprint.

Silver was enough to make Kenny Britain’s most decorated Olympian – his eighth medal tying him with Sir Bradley Wiggins but the colours of them putting him clear – but he, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens were comfortably beaten by the all-conquering Dutch, who set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds.

“It’s nice,” he said of matching Wiggins. “I limped over the line with a silver!”

Medal for returning Biles

Simone Biles returned to centre stage at the Tokyo Olympics to claim a bronze medal in the women’s beam.

The 24-year-old American scored 14.0 to finish behind Chinese teenagers Chenchen Guan and Tang Xijing, one week after she withdrew from the women’s team competition citing a desire to protect her mental health.

Biles looked pleased and relaxed, waving to the crowd of mostly fellow athletes and team officials as she prepared to return to the Olympic podium.

Laugher bags bronze

Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four and a half somersaults tuck.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth.

Silver for McCormack

Birtley boxer Pat McCormack settled for a silver medal after being outclassed in his welterweight final by Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias at the Kokugikan Arena.

McCormack, who progressed to the 69kg showpiece after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh withdrew from their semi-final because of injury, was hoping to win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games.

However, all five judges preferred the slicker work of southpaw Iglesias, who won every round on three of the officials’ scorecards.