Tokyo 2020: Dream finish for Team GB as Lauren Price and Jason Kenny win golds

Price gets it right in boxing final

Lauren Price secured gold for Great Britain in the women’s middleweight category after comprehensively outboxing China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

Price had been stretched to her limit last time out against Nouchka Fontijn, edging out her Dutch rival on a wafer-thin split decision, but there was no such drama in Sunday afternoon’s final.

The 27-year-old from Wales was able to use her superior lateral movement to confound Li, getting in and and out of range at will and controlling the tempo throughout to claim a unanimous points win.

This was Britain’s 22nd and final gold of the Tokyo Games, cementing fourth spot in the medal table, while their six Olympic gongs in boxing is their best haul in 101 years.

History for Kenny in keirin

Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals as he took a stunning victory in the men’s keirin final in Izu.

Kenny had complained of being out of form during the men’s sprint earlier this week but you would not have known it from the way in which he rode away from the field to win by a yawning gap of 0.763 seconds from Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia.

It also makes Kenny the first Briton to win nine Olympic medals as he adds it to the team sprint silver he took on Tuesday alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens.

“Seven gold medals is really special, when you look back on the ones you have already got it seems pretty easy,” Kenny said. “Then when you try and get more, you remember how hard it is.

“It is easy to forget the hard work that goes into it. I have been disappointed this week, I haven’t been as competitive as I wanted to be. But in the keirins you can race hard and ride your luck a little bit…

“Before today I had all but given up, I was counting my career in days and races as opposed to years, but maybe I have bought myself more time now.”

Favourite wins men's marathon

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic marathon title on the final day of the Games.

The world record holder ran two hours 08.38 minutes to claim victory in Sapporo and become only the third athlete to retain their marathon crown.

The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye claimed silver as he finished one minute and 20 seconds behind Kipchoge with Belgium’s Bashir Abdi third.

But 29 of the field were forced to pull out in the hot conditions, including Great Britain’s Callum Hawkins and Ben Connor.

GB team-mate Chris Thompson finished 54th in two hours 21.29 minutes.