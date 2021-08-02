Tokyo 2020: Team GB storm to eventing gold in Tokyo

A review of Monday's action at the Olympic Games, where Great Britain’s eventing team won gold with a dominant display of showjumping.

Eventing glory for Team GB Great Britain’s eventing team won gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park. The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen led by 17.9 penalties following their outstanding cross-country rounds on Sunday. And they comfortably retained top spot, with McEwen going clear on Toledo De Kerser, Collett having four faults aboard London 52 and Townend also collecting four with Ballaghmor Class. It is Great Britain’s first Olympic team gold in eventing since Munich 1972, while Australia took silver and France bronze. Final British rider Townend had the luxury of knowing he could knock four fences down and still win gold, such was the team’s dominance. All three British riders were making Games debuts, but they delivered high-class displays to end a 49-year wait for team gold. Britain finished on a score of 86.30, and it is a third equestrian medal in Tokyo for Team GB following Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry winning dressage team bronze, and Dujardin also collecting an individual bronze. It is only Britain’s third Olympic team crown in eventing after Stockholm in 1956 and Munich 16 years later. Attention now switches to the individual final, which follows the team competition later on Monday, with Townend starting the showjumping phase in the silver medal position behind Germany’s Julia Krajewski. Reflecting on his round, McEwen said: “He is a class horse and a great jumper, so it was just up to me on top. “My nerves were fine. They (Townend and Collett) are both brilliant riders, and I had no doubt they would pull it straight out of the bag quite easily and comfortably.” And Collett, who dropped places individually after having one fence down, added: “He (London 52) was his normal self at the start, then I think there was a reflection off the water and he just spooked, basically. “He got it back together. It’s a shame, but it could have been a whole lot worse in that situation. It was a very clever course.”

🥇🏇 The wait is over - It's a GOLD for Great Britain in the team eventing, a first since 1972!



🙌 What an incredible effort from the team, a near perfect performance!#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ORxsRUTbWU — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 2, 2021

Team GB qualify second but Germany smash world record Defending champions Great Britain qualified second fastest in the women’s team pursuit after watching Germany smash the world record they set in winning gold in Rio five years ago. Germany took almost a full three seconds off Britain’s record as their quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger stopped the clock at four minutes 07.307secs early in the session. The British quartet of Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald and Josie Knight went last in the session and at one point were more than a second up on Germany’s pace, but they fell away at the end to record a time of 4:09.022. It was one of three rides in the session faster than the Rio record of 4:10.236, with world champions the United States third with a time of 4:10.118 – and they will now ride against Britain on Tuesday for a place in the gold medal race. Laura Kenny, who had set the previous record alongside Elinor Barker, Archibald and Joanna Rowsell Shand in Brazil, predicted before the Games that the record would fall “three or four times” this week. Germany might not have been on her list of candidates to do it, but Barker said seeing it happen so early in the session took the pressure off. “It was really sort of good,” she said. “All the girls said the same thing. We knew the world record was going to be broken. “We fully expected it to be the Australians or the Americans so for it to happen when we weren’t looking meant we didn’t need to worry too much because the worst had happened.” Britain, riding last in the session, had been more than a second up on Germany’s pace at one point but fell away towards the end. “We can be really, really happy,” Barker added. “It’s important to remember the time we did in Rio was with two teams on the track, which is worth seconds, so to go that quickly with one team shows how much we’ve gained. “I think we were about a second faster so to be able to do that on our own is quite a big step. “It’s just unfortunate that Germany were so much faster but I think we can be happy with that. “I hope (Germany can be beaten). They’ve not always been the most consistent but then again we haven’t really seen them for a year and a half so maybe it’s something they’ve worked on. It will certainly be interesting.”