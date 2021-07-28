Olympics bets: Preview, tips and analysis ahead of Tokyo 2020 BMX racing

Mariana Pajon is going for a hat-trick of Olympic BMX titles in Tokyo and warmed up with a double win on home soil in Bogota in the World Cup in late May. But that field was missing the best riders from Europe, including the powerful Dutch.

Pajon is vying for favouritism with Laura Smulders, a winner on the opening World Cup weekend in Verona, and USA’s Alise Willoughby (nee Post) who took silver behind the Colombian hero in Rio. But in a sport as fast and furious as BMX, we’re going to try and find a runner at a big price.

Most of these riders have encountered the track at Ariake before in the Olympic test event in October 2019, with Australia’s Saya Sakakibara taking victory from Willoughby with Pajon having a DNF in the final and Smulders not even making it. Sakaibara hasn’t ridden in this year’s World Cup due to Covid restrictions, but one rider who has is Switzerland’s ZOE CLAESSENS.

The youngster looked very quick in Verona, colliding with Smulders in the final before taking second behind the Dutchwoman on the second day. She also won the junior class of the Ariake test event.

By my reckoning, she should be trading at single figures but MansionBet are a huge 29/1 with Unibet going 20/1. The latter firm are also offering 9/2 for a top-3 finish which looks well worth a go.

Posted at 1745 BST on 28/07/21