BBC Sports Personality of the Year returns to a Sunday broadcast slot in 2026 – and that's not the only change.

This year, audiences will decide the outcome of five awards, that's among a total of nine that are to be handed out when Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott host the live show on Sunday December 13. Not only does that represent a return to Sunday following five years in a midweek slot, but the overall running time is down from two hours to 90 minutes, and it begins at the earlier time of 17:45 GMT. With Strictly Come Dancing to follow, organisers are surely hoping to both tap into that audience, and capture the imagination of young sports fans who might otherwise not have been able to follow along.

SPOTY key info When is it televised? The live show begins at 17:45 GMT on Sunday December 13 How can I watch it? The show will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer Who is nominated? The shortlist for the main award will appear here when revealed Who is favourite? Harry Kane is the overwhelming favourite with bookmakers

Despite the shorter time slot, there's an expansion of the awards on offer, with the Men's Footballer of the Year and BBC World Service Women's Footballer of the Year both added to the list. While the men's award will be voted for by the UK public, the women's equivalent will be determined by a global vote to reflect its World Service backing. The top prize of the evening remains the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, whose winner will be announced just before the show closes, while viewers can also have their say on World Sport Star of the Year and Team of the Year this time. Below are all the key details for each award.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award Shortlist announced December 7

Public vote to take place on December 13

Harry Kane strong odds-on favourite According to the BBC, this award 'goes to the sportsperson whose sporting actions have most captured the UK public's imagination during 2026.' An independent panel has already convened to determine the shortlist, which will be revealed across multiple BBC channels on Monday December 7. Factors influencing the creation of that shortlist include achievements on a national or international stage and their impact beyond the sport in question, while the BBC also makes clear that its list should attempt to represent the breadth and depth of UK sports. To qualify, a sportsperson must be a UK citizen, or adhere to three alternative criteria: they played a significant amount of sport in the UK, their core achievements were achieved in the UK (not with a non-UK based team) and they were residents of the UK at the time. Non-playing coaches or management were not eligible. Shortlist will appear here when announced Odds: 1/6 Harry Kane, 8/1 Amy Hunt, 25/1 Josh Kerr, 25/1 Matt Weston, 100/1 Anthony Joshua, 100/1 Tyson Fury, 100/1 Jude Bellingham, 200/1 Rory McIlroy, 500/1 Luke Littler

Men's Footballer of the Year award Online-only vote takes place before awards ceremony

List of international nominees confirmed on November 19

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both feature This one goes to 'the male footballer who has produced the most notable sporting performances during 2026.' The winner will be decided by an online-only public vote on the BBC Sport website and app in advance of the live programme. The winner will then be announced during the show. We already know the nominees for this one, and they are: Jude Bellingham

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Rodri

Lamine Yamal

Women's Footballer of the Year award Supported by BBC World Service since 2015

Determined by a global public vote

Voting opened on November 10 and is now closed This award has been running for some time now but is included as part of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony for the first time. Its shortlist was determined by a panel of experts and is as follows: Temwa Chawinga

Ewa Pajor

Alexia Putellas

Alessia Russo

Khadija Shaw

World Sport Star of the Year award Online-only vote takes place before awards ceremony

Those nominated for main award are not eligible

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is seeking a hat-trick Awarded to 'the world sport star whose has achieved the most notable sporting success on a world stage during 2026', this is in effect the international version of the main award. As with Men's Footballer of the Year, it is determined by an online vote among residents of the UK. That vote takes place in advance of the ceremony, based on a shortlist determined by an independent panel.

Team of the Year award Voting takes place before and during live show

West Indies cricket team won the award in 1963

European Ryder Cup team the only other non-UK winners This goes to 'the team in a sporting discipline, individual sport or sporting event that has achieved the most notable performance during 2026.' The team 'must have significant UK interest or involvement', according to BBC terms, and once again a panel will determine a shortlist which will be voted upon before the show. In this case, voting then continues during the live broadcast before a winner is announced.

Coach of the Year award Sir Alex Ferguson won the inaugural award in 1999

Five of the last six have gone to football managers or coaches

Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie was victorious in 2010 This award goes to the coach who is determined to have 'made the biggest impact on sport in the UK during 2026.' The term 'coach' includes roles such as managers, coaches, trainers and performance directors, according to the BBC. This award does not involve a public vote and is determined instead by an independent panel.

Young Sports Personality of the Year First launched in 1999 to recognise young sports stars

Won by Luke Littler in 2024, the first male winner since 2017

Final three-person shortlist to be announced on Radio 1 This award goes to 'the outstanding young sportsperson' providing they were aged 18 or under on January 1, 2026. Qualification criteria is otherwise identical to that of the main award, in that nominees must either be a UK citizen or have been based and undertaken the majority of their sport in the UK. An independent panel will shortlist contenders before determining a top three, from which they will select a winner. Those three finalists will be announced prior to the live show during a Radio 1 broadcast. The winner will then be named during the show itself.

Helen Rollason award Recognises achievement in face of adversity

Late rugby league player Rob Burrow won in 2022

'Captain Tom' another recent winner for fundraising efforts This is a special BBC award recognising 'outstanding achievement in the face of adversity'. It is named in honour of Helen Rollason, the BBC journalist who died in 1999, aged 43, having been diagnosed with cancer two years earlier. Rather than an independent panel, it will be decided by senior management from BBC Sport and may be announced prior to the show itself.