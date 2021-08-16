Here, we test your knowledge on some of the key events of 2021 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

There were tears of joy at thrilling success, and also some shed over the near miss of what might have been.

The past 12 months welcomed the return of crowds for the delayed Euro 2020 finals and Ryder Cup, while the Tokyo Olympics was played out mostly behind closed doors.

Quiz of the Year 2021

Q1: Welshman Gerwyn Price beat which player to win the 2021 PDC World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in January?

Q2: Veteran quarterback Tom Brady guided which team to victory at Super Bowl LV to claim his seventh title?

Q3: Who beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open women’s singles final?

Q4: Name the horse which won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Q5: Who retired from UFC in March as the lightweight champion with a record of 29-0, after beating Justin Gaethje the previous year?

Q6: Wales were crowned Guinness Six Nations champions but were denied the Grand Slam due to a last-gasp 32-30 defeat to which team?

Q7: Who became the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National when guiding Minella Times to victory at Aintree?

Q8: Because of continued coronavirus restrictions, on which river was the 2021 University Boat Race held?

Q9: Which golfer won the 85th Masters at Augusta National?

Q10: Who defeated Shaun Murphy to win a fourth World Snooker Championship title with a 18-15 victory at the Crucible in Sheffield?

Q11: Name the six English clubs who announced they were to join a new European Super League – only for the project to swiftly collapse amid a public backlash.

Q12: Which player scored the only goal as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history with victory over Chelsea at Wembley?

Q13: Which jockey rode his first Classic winner in the Epsom Derby?

Q14: Name the winners of the women’s and men’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

Q15: Which England players missed spot-kicks as Italy won the Euro 2020 final on penalties at Wembley?

Q16: Chelsie Giles claimed Team GB’s first medal at Tokyo 2020 with bronze in which sport?

Q17: Great Britain finished fourth in the final Olympics medals table, winning 65 overall, with how many golds – 21, 22 or 23?

Q18: Who came second behind Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone?

Q19: Maisie Summers-Newton won two Paralympics gold medals for Britain in which sport?

Q20: Whose late penalty gave South Africa a dramatic 19-16 win over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town to secure a series victory for the hosts?

Q21: Name the men’s and women’s champions in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Q22: Who captained Europe to just their second away win in the Solheim Cup?

Q23: Which player finished with a perfect five individual points as the USA regained the Ryder Cup with a comprehensive 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits?

Q24: Emma Raducanu won the US Open women’s singles title with victory over which player in the final at Flushing Meadows?

Q25: County Championship winners Warwickshire beat which team to claim the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord’s and seal a historic first-class double?

Q26: Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after a unanimous points defeat against which fighter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London?

Q27: Name rugby league’s 2021 Man of Steel.

Q28: Who did the England women's football team beat by an aggregate of 30-0 across two World Cup qualifiers in October and November?

Q29: Name either of the two amateurs who won in the first round of snooker's UK Championship, one of which prompted Shaun Murphy to declare: "Amateurs should not be allowed in professional tournaments, the end."

Q30: Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One world championship with a thrilling last-lap victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – but which driver’s late crash caused the dramatic turn of events following the deployment of the safety car?

