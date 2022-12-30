Four members of the England women’s football team which became European champions in the summer have been recognised in the New Year Honours List. We have it in full.

DAME COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (DBE) Denise Lewis, OBE, Commonwealth Games England president, for services to sport (Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire) COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE) Pat Jennings, OBE, former Northern Ireland, Tottenham and Arsenal goalkeeper, for services to football and charity (Brickendon, Hertfordshire)

Ian Reid, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games chief executive officer, for services to sport (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

Tony Rowe, OBE, Exeter Chiefs chief executive and chairman, for services to rugby union and the community in Exeter (Exeter) OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE) Paul Barber, Brighton chief executive, for services to football (Hove, East Sussex)

Sophie Ingle, Wales women football team captain, for services to football (Epsom, Surrey)

Geoffrey Newton, lately British Paralympic Association vice-chair, services to sport (London)

Floyd Steadman, former Saracens scrum half and captain, for services to rugby union, education and charity (Ludgvan, Cornwall)

Michael Williams, World Rowing treasurer and British Rowing board member, for services to rowing (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Leah Williamson, England women football captain, for services to football (St Albans, Hertfordshire) MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE) Sandra Bailie, Northern Irish international lawn and indoor bowler, services to bowls (Newtonards, County Down)

Jen Beattie, Scotland and Arsenal footballer, for services to football and charity (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Lucy Bronze, England and Barcelona footballer, for services to football (Manchester)

Jade Clarke, England and Leeds Rhinos netballer, for services to netball (Manchester)

Lizzie Deignan, track and road racing cyclist, for services to cycling (Leeds)

Robert Elstone, British businessman who held roles with Castleford, Everton and rugby league’s Super League, for services to sport (Stockport)

Dave Ferguson, for services to squash (Edinburgh)

Chris Kamara, former football player, manager and pundit, for services to football, anti-racism and charity (Wakefield)

Kim Little, Scotland and Arsenal footballer, services to football (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Beth Mead, England and Arsenal footballer, services to football (Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire)

Aston Moore, British Athletics national coach, for services to athletics (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Johnny Nelson, former professional boxer, for services to boxing and young people in South Yorkshire (Renishaw, South Yorkshire)

Gail Redmond, former Northern Ireland football captain, for services to football in Northern Ireland (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Andy Robertson, Scotland and Liverpool defender, for services to football, charity and young people (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Ellen White, former England striker and record goalscorer, for services to football (Glossop, Derbyshire)