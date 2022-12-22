As another year draws to a close, sports fans will be looking back on the last 12 months which saw plenty of highs and lows.
There were tears of joy at thrilling success – and also a few shed over the near miss of what might have been.
Here, the we your knowledge on some of the key sporting events of 2022 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!
- Who beat Michael Smith to claim the PDC World Championship title for a second time in January?
- With defending champion Novak Djokovic having seen his visa cancelled, who went on to win the Australian Open men’s singles title in Melbourne?
- Following a dismal Ashes campaign, who left their role as England men’s cricket head coach during February?
- Eve Muirhead guided Great Britain’s women’s curling team to gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing with victory over which nation?
- In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
- Which country won the Grand Slam in the 2022 men’s Guinness Six Nations?
- Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50/1 shot at Aintree?
- Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?
- Who lost in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh title?
- A consortium headed by which American agreed terms to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal?
- Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?
- Which English golfer who won the 2022 US Open at Brookline?
- Who came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time as England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley?
- Who defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?
- The 2022 Commonwealth Games were hosted by which city?
- Who won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich?
- Who celebrated his first Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July?
- Which team won the final of the men’s Hundred with victory over Manchester Originals at Lord’s?
- Jake Wightman secured gold for Great Britain in which event at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene?
- In October, how did England cricketer Jonny Bairstow suffer a broken leg and dislocated ankle which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup?
- Great Britain beat which country 3-0 in a deciding group match in Glasgow to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years?
- England fell to a narrow defeat by New Zealand in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, ending a run of how many consecutive Test match victories for the Red Roses – 25, 30 or 35?
- Which bowler took three wickets to help England win the men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne?
- England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?
- Who scored the final penalty in Argentina's shootout victory over France to win the World Cup?
Scroll down for answers
Answers
Q1: Peter Wright
Q2: Rafael Nadal
Q3: Chris Silverwood
Q4: Japan
Q5: A Plus Tard
Q6: France
Q7: Noble Yeats
Q8: Charl Schwartzel
Q9: Judd Trump
Q10: Todd Boehly
Q11: Vinicius Junior
Q12: Matt Fitzpatrick
Q13: Chloe Kelly
Q14: Elena Rybakina
Q15: Birmingham
Q16: Joe Fraser
Q17: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Q18: Trent Rockets
Q19: men’s 1500m
Q20: Bairstow slipped while approaching a tee box during a round of golf
Q21: Spain
Q22: 30
Q23: Sam Curran
Q24: Samoa
Q25: Gonzalo Montiel