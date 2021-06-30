Sporting Lives Podcast: Oli Bell interviews David Walsh

Multi award-winning writer and Chief sports writer at The Sunday Times, David Walsh was the key journalist in uncovering the doping program by Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service Cycling Team, leading to a lifetime ban from cycling for Armstrong and the rider being stripped of his seven Tour titles.

In this incredible, eye-opening chat, Walsh goes into the details of his part in exposing Armstrong, the doping problems in cycling in general and his remarkable career as one of the world's leading sports writers.

