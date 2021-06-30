Sporting Life
Sporting Lives: David Walsh available on iTunes and all good podcast providers now.
Sporting Lives Podcast: Oli Bell interviews David Walsh

By Sporting Life
16:37 · WED June 30, 2021

Oli Bell continues his new series by interviewing award-winning sports writer David Walsh.

Multi award-winning writer and Chief sports writer at The Sunday Times, David Walsh was the key journalist in uncovering the doping program by Lance Armstrong and the US Postal Service Cycling Team, leading to a lifetime ban from cycling for Armstrong and the rider being stripped of his seven Tour titles.

In this incredible, eye-opening chat, Walsh goes into the details of his part in exposing Armstrong, the doping problems in cycling in general and his remarkable career as one of the world's leading sports writers.

You can catch it in full via the links below:

