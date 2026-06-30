Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in July 2026.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2026) is +5806.50pts
- July fixed odds total = -0.27pts
- July antepost total = 0pts
- July overall total = -0.27pts
Racing:
Andrew Asquith's Weekend View (Jul 4) - 1pt win Tribal Chief in the Coral Challenge at Sandown at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Noble Horizon in the Old Newton Cup at Newmarket at 16/1 (Unibet, Ladbrokes, Coral). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Jul 2) - 0.5pts e.w Top Flight Century in the 15:50 Perth at 11/1 (Bet365), 0.5pts e.w Dalileo in the 17:00 Perth at 9/1 (Bet365). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Jul 1) - 1pt e.w Crackerjack Queen in the 13:50 Worcester at 11/2 (1/5 1,2,3,4 Sky Bet), 1pt e.w Barmyblade in the 14:40 Thirsk at 9/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 General), 1pt win Al Mootamarid in the 15:55 Worcester at 10/3 (Bet365). PROFIT=9.9pts
Football:
Australia vs Egypt (July 3) - JT: 1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 9/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 0.5pt Salah to score from outside the box at 25/1 (Betway). Result pending
Portugal vs Croatia (July 3) - JT: 1pt No Goalscorer after 90 minutes at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Jake's World Cup predictions (July 3) - Australia vs Egypt - Friday 19:00: 2pts Mohamed Salah to create 3+ chances at 6/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.5pt Mohamed Salah to create 4+ chances at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 0.25pt Mohamed Salah to create 5+ chances at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Argentina vs Cape Verde - Friday 23:00: 1.5pts Lionel Messi 3+ shots on target at 17/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Colombia vs Ghana - Saturday 02:30: 2pts Colombia 15+ total shots (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Spain vs Austria (July 2) JC: 1pt Pedri 1+ assist at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes), 0.5pt Marko Arnautovic to be carded at 11/2 (bet365). Result pending
Jake's World Cup predictions (July 2) - Spain vs Austria - Thursday 20:00: 2pts Spain win to nil at evens (General). Portugal vs Croatia - Friday 00:00: 1pt the Draw in 90 minutes at 13/5 (Betfred), 0.5pt Either team to win on penalties at 6/1 (Sky Bet). Switzerland vs Algeria - Friday 04:00: 0.75pt Breel Embolo 1+ assist at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Belgium vs Senegal (July 1) - JT: 2pts Senegal to qualify at 11/8 (bet365, Paddy Power), 0.5pt Senegal to win in 90 minutes at 13/5 (Paddy Power). LOSS=2.5pts
England vs DR Congo (July 1) - TC: 1pt Elliot Anderson 1+ headed shots on target at 12/1 (William Hill), 0.5pt Anderson 2+ headed shots on target at 100/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Anderson to score a header at 40/1 (bet365, William Hill). LOSS=2pts
England vs DR Congo (July 1) - JT: 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 19/20 (William Hill), 1pt England to win and under 2.5 goals at 15/8 (Sky Bet, BOYLESports), 0.5pt Anderson to win Man of the Match at 25/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Ezri Konsa to win Man of the Match at 33/1 (bet365). LOSS=4pts
England vs DR Congo (July 1) - JC: 1pt Nico O'Reilly to score anytime at 6/1 (William Hill, Betfred), 0.5pt Nico O'Reilly to score 2+ goals at 80/1 (BetVictor), 0.5pt Nico O'Reilly to score a header at 16/1 (William Hill). LOSS= 2pts
Jake's World Cup predictions (July 1) - England vs DR Congo - Wednesday 17:00: 1.5pts Marc Guehi to win 2+ fouls at 11/8 (Betfred), 1pt Ezri Konsa to commit 2+ fouls at 12/5 (BetVictor), 1pt Marcus Rashford 1+ shot on target from outside the box at 9/4 (bet365). Belgium vs Senegal - Wednesday 21:00: 1pt Ismaïla Sarr to score anytime at 10/3 (General). USA vs Bosnia - Thursday 01:00: 2.5pts USA -1 Handicap at 11/10 (General), 0.75pt USA -2 Handicap at 14/5 (General), 0.25pt USA -3 Handicap at 7/1 (General). PROFIT=1.58pts
Tennis:
Wimbledon matches (Jul 2) - 1pt Grigor Dimitrov to beat Jakub Mensik at 7/4 (BoyleSports), 1pt over 39.5 games in Matteo Berrettini v Arthur Fils at 10/11 (bet365, William Hill, 888sport). Result pending
Wimbledon matches (Jul 1) - 1pt Marton Fucsovics to beat Learner Tien at 9/4 (General); 2pts Arthur Rinderknech to serve 20+ aces v Martin Damm at 4/5 (bet365); 0.5pt Rinderknech 30+ aces v Damm at 100/30 (bet365); 1pt Tatjana Maria to beat Iva Jovic at 12/5 (bet365). LOSS=1.25pts
Wimbledon men's singles (Jun 29-Jul 12) - 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz at 22/1 (BOYLE Sports 1/2 1-2); 0.5pt e.w. Ugo Humbert at 300/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/3 1-2). Result pending
Wimbledon ladies' singles (Jun 29-Jul 11) - 1.5pt e.w. Madison Keys at 18/1 (betway); 0.5pt e.w. Jelena Ostapenko at 150/1 (BetMGM, VirginBet); 0.25pt e.w. Alja Tomljanovic at 400/1 (SportingIndex, SpreadEx). Result pending
Cricket:
T20 Blast: Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (Jul 3) - 2pts Liam Livingstone over 39.5 player performance points at 5/6 (bet365). Result pending
Women's T20 World Cup: England v South Africa (Jul 2) - 2pts Sophia Dunkley 30+ runs in the match at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 1pt Tazmin Brits top South Africa batter at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
England v India first T20I (Jul 1) - 2pts India to beat England at 10/11 (Betfred, AK Bets). (VOID)
Formula One:
British Grand Prix (Jul 5) - 4pts Kimi Antonelli to win the British Grand Prix at 7/4 (General); 3pts McLaren to outscore Ferrari at the British Grand Prix at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Isack Hadjar top 5 finish at the British Grand Prix 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending
Long-term or antepost previews
Football:
PFA Player of the Year tips (Feb 10-June 17) - JT: 2pts Bruno Fernandes to win at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Formula One:
2026 season antepost (Mar 8-Dec 6) - 3pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the World Championship at 9/1 (William Hill (1/5 1,2,3); 3pts Ferrari to win seven or more races at 9/1 (bet365); 2pts Two or more Did Not Finish in each race at 20/1 (Ladbrokes); 3pts Oscar Piastri to beat Lando Norris at 15/8 (Starsports). Result pending